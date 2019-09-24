rfxcel’s VP of International Business Mark Davison to Speak on Serialisation Technology at PPMA Total Show 2019

Mark will dive deep into topics surrounding track and trace technology and its many advantages for companies with high-level tracking requirements.

/EIN News/ -- San Ramon, CA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions, today announced that Vice President of International Business Mark Davison will participate in a panel discussion at PPMA Total Show 2019, the leading UK show for processing and packaging machinery. Mark will share his expertise in serialisation technology and the benefits of environmental monitoring solutions can bring to companies with specific supply chain tracking needs.

rfxcel is a track and trace software provider with leading-edge solutions to help organizations track their entire supply chain, meet regulatory compliance requirements, and protect product and brand reputations.

Mark is responsible for rfxcel’s business activities outside the United States. An expert on anti-counterfeiting and traceability, he has 13 years’ experience with supply chain technology in multiple industries worldwide. Before joining rfxcel, Mark was an R&D biochemist for GSK and held commercial roles with consulting and biotech firms. He is the author of Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting: Combating the Real Danger from Fake Drugs.

PPMA Total Show 2019 will be held on 1-3 October 2019 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Occurring every three years, it is the UK’s largest processing and packaging machinery exhibition. More than 400 exhibitors and 1,600 brands are expected from industries including food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, household products and toiletries, building materials and supplies, pet care, micro-brewery and distilleries, fast-moving consumer goods, and contract packers. Exhibitors will showcase the very latest products and solutions in processing and packaging machinery, robotics, and industrial vision systems.

During the panel discussion, Mark will explore topics such as why compliance with the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) isn’t the end of the journey for companies with serialisation requirements, and how these companies can make the most of real-time monitoring and traceability solutions. The panel will take place at 12 pm on Tuesday 1st October as part of the show’s Enterprise Zone.

‘I’m excited for this opportunity to speak next month at PPMA Total Show 2019’, Mark said. ‘Serialisation and traceability are a key part of the packaging of many products, particularly in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, so it’s important for companies to know exactly how they can maximise the utility of their track and trace solutions.’

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003, rfxcel is the first company to focus on safety of pharmaceutical supply chain and bring advanced track and trace software to manufacturers, repackagers, wholesalers, distributors, and dispensers. rfxcel’s mission is to be the thought leader in traceability technology, and to enable customers to better manage their business today and deliver value tomorrow. rfxcel’s integrated track and trace software suite delivers better business outcomes and lowers supply chain costs. rfxcel is headquartered in the USA and has offices in the EU, Latin America, India, Russia, the Middle East, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.

