CV Sciences, Inc. Launches Seven New Body Care Hemp CBD Products at Natural Products Expo East

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, has announced the expansion of its industry-dominating brand, PlusCBD™ Oil , with the launch of seven new body care products at Natural Products Expo East.



“We are dedicated to offering the highest quality line of non-GMO full spectrum hemp CBD products in the industry,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Our seven new body care products continue to deliver on this promise and offer innovative solutions to those seeking alternatives to traditional body care.”

Each body care product is US Hemp Authority Certified and is free from gluten, artificial dyes and fragrances, phthalates, sulfates, parabens or PEGs. All products are also non-GMO and are not tested on animals. Products will be available starting in November at all retailers where PlusCBD Oil™ is available and will include:

PlusCBD™ Oil Raw Hemp Balm, Travel Size - Infused with 25mg of skin-balancing CBDA and CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Balm promotes clear skin in a convenient, travel-size balm.

- Infused with 25mg of skin-balancing CBDA and CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Balm promotes clear skin in a convenient, travel-size balm. PlusCBD™ Oil Gold Hemp Balm, Travel Size - Infused with 45mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Balm supports healthy skin in a convenient, travel-size balm.

- Infused with 45mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Balm supports healthy skin in a convenient, travel-size balm. PlusCBD™ Oil Gold Hemp Stick, Hands-Free - Infused with 150mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, including nourishing calendula and hydrating shea butter, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Stick supports healthy looking skin in a convenient, hands-free balm.

- Infused with 150mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, including nourishing calendula and hydrating shea butter, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Stick supports healthy looking skin in a convenient, hands-free balm. PlusCBD™ Oil Gold Hemp Skin Serum, Lavender Scent - Infused with 50mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Skin Serum moisturizes with jojoba, avocado, and coconut oils, and hydrates with hyaluronic acid.

- Infused with 50mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Skin Serum moisturizes with jojoba, avocado, and coconut oils, and hydrates with hyaluronic acid. PlusCBD™ Oil Gold Hemp Body Lotion, Lavender Scent - Infused with 200mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, hydrating shea butter and nourishing argan oil, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Body Lotion promotes softer skin.

- Infused with 200mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, hydrating shea butter and nourishing argan oil, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Body Lotion promotes softer skin. PlusCBD™ Oil Gold Hemp Body Lotion, Grapefruit Scent - Infused with 200mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, hydrating shea butter and nourishing argan oil, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Body Lotion promotes softer skin.

- Infused with 200mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, hydrating shea butter and nourishing argan oil, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Body Lotion promotes softer skin. PlusCBD™ Oil Gold Body Cream, Lavender Scent - Infused with 150mg of concentrated CBD from eco-friendly agricultural hemp, hydrating marula seed oil, and nourishing argan oil, PlusCBD™ Oil Hemp Body Cream supports healthy looking skin.

In addition to the launch of these products, CV Sciences garnered the “ "NEXTY Consumer Choice Award" in the Supplement Category for the Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil Total Plant Complex Peppermint Spray . Bestowed each year at Natural Products Expo East and West, the NEXTY Awards recognize natural products that eclipse others within their category in terms of innovation, inspiration, and integrity.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status.CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

ICR

Scott Van Winkle

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com



