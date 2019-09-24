INVICTUS CLOSES SALE OF 0989561 BC LTD. DBA CANANDIA BIOCEUTICALS

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vancouver, BC, September 24, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS1) the Company is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced sale of all of the Company’s shares of 0989561 BC Ltd. dba Canandia Bioceuticals (“Canandia”) to a company owned by Alon Amit, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canandia (the “Transaction”) effective September 23, 2019. In connection with the Transaction, the Company sought and received regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the Transaction.

Further details of the Transaction can be found in the Company’s news release dated August 30, 2019. For more information, please visit www.invictus-md.com.

Trevor Dixon

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations 1-844-800-6086

E-Mail: connect@invictus-md.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company’s medical clients and retail customers. The Company’s integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada. Invictus’ wholly-owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd.’s Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production and Acreage’s Phase III cultivation facility is substantially completed. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues its cultivation facility expansion. Another of Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus’ fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act. Future Harvest Development Ltd., a company which is a 82.5% owned subsidiary of Invictus, produces fertilizer and nutrients. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus’ Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

Kathy Love Invictus MD Strategies Corp. kathy@invictus-md.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.