CMB Regional Centers is Traveling to Nigeria in October for Meetings with Families Interested in The EB-5 Investor Visa Program to Pursue Dreams of Immigrating to the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers is traveling to Nigeria to meet with investor families interested in immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 Investor Visa Program. Mr. Moussa Ndiaye, CMB’s Senior Investor Relations Manager, is traveling to Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja between October 4–October 12.



“CMB believes Nigeria is a top market in EB-5,” said Moussa Ndiaye. “We have been traveling to Nigeria for 4 years and have helped approximately 50 Nigerian families’ move forward with their American Dream of immigrating to the U.S. through the EB-5 program.”

The EB-5 Program provides immigrant investors a path to live and work in the U.S. with a permanent residency green card by investing into a new commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time American jobs. There are many reasons why people from around the world desire to immigrate to the U.S. It may be that they are looking for access to the U.S. business markets, a more stable economy, a better education for their children, religious and political freedoms, or to retire in a different climate.

New regulations for the EB-5 program take effect on November 21, 2019, which will drastically change the investment amount from the current minimum of $500,000 to $900,000. Anyone wanting to pursue an EB-5 visa under the current rules must subscribe into an EB-5 offering and file their immigration petition by November 20th.

CMB is one of the oldest regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with over 20 years of experience and is an EB-5 industry leader in many ways, including having the philosophy of putting the investor’s goals ahead of their own. The main goal for any EB-5 investor is to obtain permanent residency in the U.S. and a return of their initial investment. Today, 5,400+ families from 102 countries have invested into a CMB EB-5 partnership, of which 4,800+ of these families have achieve an I-526 approval that allows them to apply for a “conditional” permanent visa for themselves and their qualified family members. Additionally, nearly 1,200 investors have received an I-829 approval for a green card, and CMB has returned over $500 million to its investors.

Moussa Ndiaye: mndiaye@cmbeb5visa.com

