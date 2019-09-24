Quantum1 Cannabis Receives Provincial License for Grand Forks Store

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (C: QQ) is pleased to announce that its cannabis store application in Grand Forks has been granted Approval and a License. With the License from the Province and the City of Grand Fork’s Letter of Recommendation to the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, all Quantum1 needs to be fully operational is a final store inspection.



Quantum1’s store is located in the heart of downtown Grand Forks at 317 Market Street.

Quantum1 now has 2 licensed stores in BC namely Keremeos and Grand Forks.

In addition, Quantum1 has active applications in 5 other BC cities including Vernon, Creston, Terrace, North Vancouver and Salmon Arm.



About Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.

Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publically traded company on the CSE (symbol: QQ).

