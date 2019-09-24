Achieve TMS East Celebrates the Opening of a New Office in West Hartford, Connecticut

/EIN News/ -- WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieve TMS East, ​ New England’s largest provider of Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), is pleased to announce the opening of its newest treatment center in West Hartford, Conn. Achieve TMS East will be celebrating the opening of its new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 18 North Main St., 3rd Floor, West Hartford, Conn. Among the distinguished guests will be Achieve TMS East’s West Hartford psychiatrist, Dr. Pamela Kurth, Achieve TMS East’s Director of Operations, Marjorie Pierce and members of the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce.



The ribbon-cutting will begin at 12:00 p.m. and guests will then have the opportunity to tour the facility, participate in an informative presentation with a Q&A and witness a hands-on demonstration of BrainsWay’ ​ s Deep TMS. Lunch will be provided throughout the afternoon, and providers as well as the general public, are encouraged to attend. Following the grand opening Achieve TMS East will be hosting public open houses once a month in the West Hartford office.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this life-changing treatment to the West Hartford area in order to provide hope for so many people who are living with depression,” stated Director of Operations for Achieve TMS East, Marjorie Pierce. “We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be working with Dr. Pamela Kurth, who has been providing outstanding psychiatric care in the local community for years,” Pierce adds.

Achieve TMS East, with 16 locations, is the largest provider of BrainsWay’s Deep TMS in New England. Deep TMS therapy is used for the treatment of MDD and OCD. MDD is one of the most common psychiatric disorders in the United States and affects more than 15 million adults overall. OCD affects more than two million adults each year and approximately 50% of patients are resistant to first-line treatments. Deep TMS therapy is launching a new era in the treatment of MDD and OCD and offers hope to those who are living with these diseases.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS, a safe, noninvasive treatment, is based on patents filed by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and has been Federal Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for the treatment of MDD since 2013 and OCD since 2018. Deep TMS treatment affects the regions of the brain associated with MDD and OCD, bringing significant improvement to patients. The brief outpatient treatments allow for little to no disruption to a patient’s daily activity. Immediately after treatment, patients are able to drive home and return to their daily routine, including work commitments.

Please visit www.achievetmseast.com or call 413-265-3844 for additional information. Appointments are currently being accepted and patients may request a free informational session to determine if BrainsWay’s Deep TMS is right for them.

About Achieve TMS East

Understanding the needs of those suffering from depression in the Northeast, Achieve TMS East’s founder, Dr. Thomas Bombardier, brought the Achieve TMS organization and mission from the west coast to the east. Achieve TMS East opened its first deep TMS clinic in December of 2016 in Northampton, MA and today has 16 clinics. Achieve TMS East continues its quest to expand services to make this treatment accessible for everyone.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (​NASDAQ: BWAY​), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

Contact information:

Achieve TMS East

Anita Taylor

ataylor@achievetmseast.com

Media contact:

BrainsWay

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

(201) 465-8036



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.