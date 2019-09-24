Cerner and GetWellNetwork Bring More Convenience and Accessibility to Health Care

Cerner to Improve Functionality for Clients and Patients Through Third-party Solutions

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, and GetWellNetwork , a global consumer health technology company, are collaborating to bridge gaps between providers and patients from inpatient to outpatient settings and the home. Care teams will be able to engage patients before and after admission through automated check-ins, identify who needs assistance in near-real time and proactively intervene before complications and additional costs arise.



Consumer engagement and convenient access to high-quality services is an increasingly important macro trend in health care. Cerner and GetWellNetwork will address these expectations by helping patients become more aware of the details of their treatment and active in the decision-making process, while also supporting lower costs for providers.

“Our work together will help elevate consumer experiences and engagement beyond what our clients have been able to achieve on a stand-alone basis,” said John Gresham, senior vice president, Health Networks and Real-Time Health Systems, Cerner. “This collaboration is another example of how Cerner is accelerating third-party innovation on top of the digitized platforms we’ve built and pioneered to expedite the delivery of person-centered experiences and benefit to clients.”

This collaboration will provide patients convenience, empowerment and accessibility. Through better communications, patients will be able to quickly engage key members of their care team, view their treatment plan and access personalized educational materials that will help them prepare for a health event or aid in their recovery. These capabilities will create an experience that is connected across settings by providing the same information and guidance to a patient before, during and after a care encounter.

“Leading health care providers around the world are pressing technology suppliers to deliver true cross-continuum care in a high-tech, high-touch way that makes consumer engagement and care coordination seamless for patients, families and providers,” said Michael O’Neil, founder and CEO, GetWellNetwork. “Combining our expertise in developing interactive digital solutions that improve the patient experience with Cerner’s world-class platforms creates immense opportunity for our clients to better meet the needs of today’s highly connected health care consumer.”

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

About GetWellNetwork

GetWellNetwork® is the Precision Engagement health care company. Our solutions engage patients and families, empower clinicians and deliver outcomes that matter. From inpatient to outpatient, to physician practices and urgent care clinics, to patients on the go, GetWellNetwork offers the only cross-continuum platform that performs across every care setting. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow @GetWellNetwork on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

