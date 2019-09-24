Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $1.2M Subcontract from SAIC for Work on Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle

CTC will Support Hull Design and Manufacture Technology Demonstrator and Blast Hulls

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIC has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a sole source, $1.2M contract to help design and manufacture two SAIC Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) hulls for the U.S. Marine Corps in support of an Office of Naval Research-funded effort.

“This work aligns with one of CTC’s core strengths–advanced engineering and manufacturing,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We’re eager to work with SAIC and apply our extensive expertise in ground vehicle prototype manufacturing, specifically incorporating friction stir welding, and our recent experience building two combat vehicle prototypes for the U.S. Army.”

CTC has been manufacturing ground vehicle demonstrators for the military using advanced materials and manufacturing processes since 2001. Through use of high-strength materials and advanced joining methods such as friction stir welding, new vehicles designs can be lighter weight while still meeting or exceeding operational performance requirements. CTC will contribute to the new vehicle design and conduct complete manufacturing of hulls, hull components, and appurtenances for the ARV technology demonstrator vehicles.

“CTC’s highly qualified and dedicated staff, comprised of welders, engineers, and support staff, will work closely with SAIC engineers to ensure the best possible design of this vehicle,” said P.J. McMullen, CTC Manager of Advanced Technologies and Project Manager for this effort. “This project will also strengthen CTC’s already extensive expertise and experience in design and manufacture of military ground vehicles.”

CTC’s contributions to this effort will take place in its Environmental Technology Facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, through March 2020 and will require the contributions of more than 18 employees.



Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Dianne Frye DeLisa Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-248-7608 delisad@ctc.com



