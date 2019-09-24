Dental Fiberglass Posts Market Expected to Grow at a steady CAGR of ~4% by 2029 - Persistence Market Research

One of the most important and rapidly expanding medical tourism segment is that of dental tourism. Rise in in-bound dental tourism of a country can have a significantly positive impact on the dental fiberglass posts market in the region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental fiberglass posts market revenues reached ~US$ 65 Mn in 2018, according to a new study by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report unveils that the market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period 2019-2029. According to the report, rise in awareness for dental insurance is contributing to the build-up of dental fiberglass posts market through 2029. Demand for aesthetic dentistry, combined with positive results from studies showcasing the comparative advantages over metal posts, will also continue to provide a spur the sales of dental fiberglass posts in future.

Dental fiberglass posts are gaining popularity owing to the tremendous advantages over the metallic dental posts. Dental fiberglass posts have a number of advantages, some of these include, bonding ability, micro-retention, minimally invasive, aesthetic advantage, no corrosion, and easily removable. Dental fiberglass posts can be seated to a depth of one half of the root length unlike the metallic posts. These posts can be easily bonded in place using suitable bonding agents.

Furthermore, the micro-retentive surface of the dental fiberglass posts offers an increased surface area, thereby eliminating the need for ridges or groves. These posts can be removed when required easily without damaging or further trauma to the tooth, thereby preserving the remainder of the tooth. Most dental fiberglass posts are radiopaque and can be traced easily in x-rays.

On repetitive stress and load metallic posts have shown to fracture the root, however the natural tendency to flex in dental fiberglass posts avoids such root fractures. Thus dental fiberglass posts are known to be more fatigue resistant. Another factor that causes root fracture is corrosion of the metallic posts. However, since dental fiberglass posts are non-corrosive they have a relatively low contribution to root fractures.

Aesthetics - Becoming a New Paradigm Standard

Rising awareness towards dental caries treatment options leads to growing demand for root canal treatment along with crown placement, thereby driving the growth of the dental fiberglass posts market. The consumers demand dental services for satisfaction-yielding attributes. Dental aesthetics is thus becoming a common practice these days. The adoption of aesthetic products in dentistry is increasing owing to the change in opinion of customers. Furthermore, the dental fiber posts are either tooth colored or translucent making them more aesthetically appealing. Also, this eliminates the need for masking, a common practice when using metal posts, in turn saving time and unnecessary masking materials.

PMR’s study on dental fiberglass posts also underlines some of the key insights into the competitive and regional scenario of the dental fiberglass posts market along with key regional trends, and strategies of manufacturers. The adoption of dental fiberglass trends is the highest in the North America and Europe regions owing to the high awareness, availability of reimbursement, and consolidation of dental industry in the regions. However, the adoption of dental fiberglass posts is also significantly rising in the Asia Pacific and Latin America region due to availability of large patient pool, increasing activity for awareness, rise in awareness for dental insurance and increasing number of local manufacturers offering products at a lower cost.

Development of innovative products such as SpirapostPFS by DMG America and Rebilda Post GT offered by COLTENE Group are made up of bundled fiberglass. Studies show that these posts exhibit substantial advantages over the regular parallel or tapered dental fiberglass posts. Since these are made up of bundled fiberglass they exhibit the flexibility to fit into unconventional tapered regions of the roots where most parallel and tapered posts are not suitable.

PMR’s report underlines key opportunities in the dental fiberglass posts market and finds that the market would exhibit growth at a value CAGR of ~4% during forecast period.

