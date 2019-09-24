Stein Mart Forms “SMart Council” of Diverse Female Business Leaders

13 prominent businesswomen to provide actionable retail-driven insights

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) today announced its SMart Council (SMC), a panel of 13 accomplished, fashion-savvy businesswomen from key markets throughout the U.S. where the company operates. The panel will provide insight into their shopping patterns, what issues frustrate them, offer solutions and share objective views of their Stein Mart shopping experiences to generate ideas to improve the customer experience.



The women were hand-selected from various backgrounds, ethnicities, age and geographic areas, to include a well-rounded mix of Stein Mart’s core customers – business professionals, mothers, fitness fanatics, travel gurus, foodies and more.

“This talented and diversified group of women represents a broad range of female shoppers and brings extensive business knowledge to the SMC. Whether dressing for work or a workout, a special occasion, or downtime with their friends and families, our SMC members have opinions about what they wear and how they shop,” said MaryAnne Morin, President of Stein Mart. “Better understanding customer preferences is central to our growth, and we look forward to gaining valuable insights from these dynamic women.”

The SMart Council will participate in a variety of conversations and activities structured to leverage their talents and expertise, covering topics such as brand perception, fashion preferences, loyalty programs, and promotions.

“I’m a big Stein Mart fan, and always try to dress in a fashion-forward, professional manner as the CFO for a Fortune 500 public company,” said Kelly Groh, SMC member and executive vice president and chief financial officer at Genworth Financial in Richmond, Va. “I love to travel for work and personal, so I tend to focus on similar color palettes, easy-care and easily packable clothing. I look forward to sharing my insights and learning from other accomplished women on the SMart Council. What a great way for Stein Mart to connect with its customers and evolve its business!”

About Stein Mart:

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price omni retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel for him, for her and now for Kids!, home décor, accessories and shoes. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com .

For more information:

Linda Tasseff, Director of External Communications and Investor Relations

ltasseff@steinmart.com 904-858-2639



