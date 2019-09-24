Coverage Initiated for Xalles Holdings Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK , Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company leveraging blockchain and other technologies for e-commerce, payments, financial reconciliation, and payment auditing solutions, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

Xalles provides payment and financial transaction management solutions through the company’s proprietary blockchain-based X2X technology. Xalles’ business plan focuses on consumer, business and government-oriented payment and financial reconciliation transactions. Combining the blockchain decentralized financial ledger platform with the company’s existing X2X transaction reconciliation system design, Xalles is building technology that supports payment audits, exchanges, and new business models and opportunities worldwide.

The company actively seeks acquisition targets with strong management teams and business models, large total attainable markets, and lucrative exit opportunities in which to invest and accelerate growth. Xalles growth plans include launching new card and mobile payment, and rewards systems, in addition to expanding the technology offerings for referral marketing and e-commerce engines.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Xalles, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“Xalles recently reported its fifth consecutive revenue producing quarter, demonstrating the strength of its corporate structure,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “As the company focuses on expanding its market reach and continuing at this pace, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is focused on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities to invest and accelerate growth in. Recently, the company has placed emphasis on leveraging Blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams over time. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

