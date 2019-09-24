GDET CEO Releases Shareholder Update and Plans for Continued Brand Growth

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GD Entertainment And Technology (GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) focuses on high growth sector industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products to customers nationwide. The Company currently offers products and services in the CBD, blockchain, and luxury retail marketplaces.

GDET CEO Anil Idnani is pleased to provide the following shareholder update:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

The GDET team has been working diligently to expand the Company’s diverse operations, all in an effort to increase shareholder value.

After investing in our product assortment and inventories, we are now aiming to increase our brand awareness and recognition in the marketplace. We will continue to provide updates to all of our product websites and social media presence in order to enhance our customer experience and stay ahead of the competition. The Company sources all product from leading manufactures with the intention of maximizing our customer retention through aggressive pricing models.

I am also pleased to announce that shareholders can expect several corporate actions in the upcoming term, including the return of shares to treasury, in an effort to increase value. My goal is to support both our customers and shareholders who continue to support the Company’s growth.

The feedback received by shareholders, customers, and market has allowed for my team to formulate what we believe to be a constructive plan that will elevate this Company to a new level. Working in disruptive marketplaces such as blockchain and CBD has put us in a position to be pioneers of the future. Through our many pop up and conceptual stores, I have been given the pleasure of receiving first-hand accounts of exactly what our customers are looking for. Our new product lines will fill these current voids in the marketplace and cater to an entirely new, untapped demographic.

As always, I stand behind all GDET products and look forward to sharing the many new developments we have underway.

GDET shareholders can expect new updates very soon as the Company continues to execute an aggressive phase of operational development and expansion.

Best Regards,

Anil Idnani

CEO

GD Entertainment & Technology

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

GD Entertainment And Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

www.gdet.co

1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.