LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Updates Following Our 4th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference

NASHVILLE, TN, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") is pleased to update shareholders with specifics of announcements made at the conclusion of yesterday's 4th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference. LIG Assets has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Foreverboard, Inc. for the joint development of expansion plants for Foreverboard. The Company is also launching multiple new projects that include the development of REIN.tv and IdentityMaxx Plus.

Foreverboard was established to develop and manufacture a high-grade Magnesium Oxide wallboard which is stronger, lighter, and healthier than traditional gypsum wallboard with superior fire and mold resistance capabilities. LIG Assets intends to build its’ initial expansion plant in Angola, Indiana. While the primary focus for Foreverboard sales will be in the sustainable home market, opportunities to distribute product in the RV and manufactured home markets are well within reach with this location being near the RV capital of the world. More details on this venture will be released in the near future.

LIG Assets will also be working on developing multiple other opportunities that we believe could deliver substantial future revenue for the company. Real Estate Investment Network TV (REIN.tv) was created with the intention of being a Zillow for television. More information on this venture will be forthcoming soon. IdentityMaxx Plus is an identity monitoring product that is preparing for product launch. BGTV Direct will have the rights to sell the product to the public.

LIG Assets President, Marvin Baker, stated, “We would like to thank everyone who attended this year’s conference. From our management team to our business partners and our amazing shareholders it was a complete success. Our team couldn’t be more excited about the future prospects of the company and the opportunities that we continue to be presented with. We will be releasing more details on each and every one of our new and existing projects as we move forward through the remainder of the year and what we expect to be an exceptional 2020.”

Bella Serra – Brentwood:

A Luxury Mediterranean hillside resort development offering a variety of custom single family homes and the simplistic lifestyle living of condominium villas. The most unique feature of these homes will be the green sustainability factor built with consideration of the environment in mind.

Bella Serra is a concept development using sustainable building products. Bella Serra will be Nashville and Middle Tennessee's first fully sustainable community. A new approach to residential build application using light gauge steel framing versus wood framing with high quality magnesium oxide panels where the combination creates a sustainable structure resistant to 185 mph winds, water and mold resistant, fire resistant to 3500 degrees with a burn rate of 5 hours before the material begins to breakdown.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

Forward-Looking Statements:

