Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Presidio, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – PSDO

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC has commenced an investigation of Presidio, Inc. (“Presidio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSDO) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

Presidio stockholders who purchased their shares before August 14, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Presidio stockholders may also visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/presidio-inc/ for additional information about this investigation.

On August 14, 2019, Presidio announced that it had agreed to be acquired by certain funds advised by BC Partners at $16.00 per share in cash. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Presidio will become a privately held company, and the Company’s shares will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ stock market.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether the Company’s officers and directors have breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether $16.00 per share represents adequate consideration for the Company’s shares.

