Lundberg Family Farms® Unveils NEW Line of Chocolate Covered Rice Cakes

/EIN News/ -- Richvale, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and North American-grown quinoa, unveil six varieties of chocolate Organic Thin Stackers® into their lineup of healthful, innovative snacking solutions. The chocolate covered Organic Thin Stackers® are available now in supermarkets. These fun dessert-inspired treats feature healthful whole grains packed into a light, crispy, thin rice cake covered in delicious Fair-Trade certified chocolate. These exciting new snacks come in dark chocolate or white chocolate options:

Dark Chocolate - Cherry Bliss

Dark Chocolate - Decadent Dark

Dark Chocolate - Coconut Sprinkle

Dark Chocolate - Spicy Mocha

White Chocolate - Lemon Poppy Seed

White Chocolate - Strawberry Cheesecake

The wide flavor variety of chocolate covered Organic Thin Stackers® offers something for everyone, balancing rich dark or white chocolate with the whole grain goodness of a thin, rice cake. These versatile snacks are available to consumers at an MSRP of $3.99. Each box contains 6 chocolate covered puffed grain cakes in three convenient 2-packs to maintain freshness and guilt-free portioned snacking. All are USDA Organic, Non-GMO verified, and gluten-free certified with Fair Trade chocolate ingredients.

About Lundberg Family Farms

Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and eco-positive farming practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit Lundberg.com and follow us on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram.

