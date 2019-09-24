Fluidigm Becomes the First Company to Enable 50-Plex Cytometry Panels with the Release of Seven New Metal Antibody Labels

Powering industry-leading CyTOF technology to deliver new insights in translational and clinical research

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it has launched seven new cadmium metal labeling kits for use with mass cytometry. The newly available cadmium isotopes comprise 106Cd, 110Cd, 111Cd, 112Cd, 113Cd, 114Cd and 116Cd. Developed to meet increasing demand for larger panels to interrogate the immunome, cancer and other complex diseases, these new metal labels will enable researchers to easily expand mass cytometry panels to advance translational and clinical research.



Setting an industry first for highly multiplexed cytometry, mass cytometry enables researchers to simultaneously profile more than 50 cell surface and intracellular parameters in a single run. Ideal for use with panels comprising more than 20 parameters, mass cytometry simplifies high-parameter panel design by using non-overlapping metal isotope tags that can be easily distinguished in cells and tissues using CyTOF® technology. Empowering researchers to deeply profile cell phenotypes and function with robust reproducibility, mass cytometry is trusted by academic medical centers, pharmaceutical companies and research consortia worldwide.

“We are using highly-multiplexed mass cytometry panels to understand how immune tolerance is lost in type 1 diabetes,” said Alice Wiedeman, Staff Scientist at Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason. “Introducing new metals means even more parameters that we can explore in our samples.”

Using the new Maxpar® metal labeling kits, researchers can easily customize Fluidigm® pre-designed panels, including the Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™, to meet specific research goals. Representing the first complete sample-to-answer solution for deep human immune cell profiling, this revolutionary assay empowers researchers to quantify 37 different immune cell populations from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and whole blood using a simple single-tube workflow with automated five-minute results reporting. With 135 unique channels available to detect different cellular parameters, Fluidigm mass cytometry systems are well-positioned to meet the needs of researchers today and well into the future.

“The introduction of our new cadmium metal labeling kits represents the first of a series of new metal isotopes in development to further expand the capabilities of mass cytometry,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “We are committed to harnessing the full power of mass cytometry to deliver far-reaching new health insights and transform routine clinical testing in the future. With more than 50 clinical trials now enabled by CyTOF, we are enthusiastic about the future for this revolutionary technology.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Direct, Immune Profiling Assay, and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statement for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of, and prospects for, newly introduced products, the expected introduction of products under development, and the growth and potential of mass cytometry research. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

