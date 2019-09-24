Allure UNITOUCH from Distech Controls Voted a 2019 Product of the Year Gold Award by Consulting-Specifying Engineer Readers

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Allure UNITOUCH from Distech Controls® received a 2019 Product of the Year (POY) Gold Award from Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine readers in the System Software, Controls and Management Tools category. The POY awards inform engineers, building owners and facility managers about the most notable product innovations within the HVAC, fire, electrical and plumbing systems engineering markets.

The Allure UNITOUCH was recognized as having a leading user interface that allows occupants to optimize comfort levels by giving them direct control of all comfort parameters including temperature, light level, sunblind position and scene setting. The user interface was acknowledged for its contemporary design that seamlessly blends into varied spaces in commercial buildings such as offices, hotels, schools and hospitals.

“When we designed the Allure UNITOUCH, we sought to develop a product with a strong value proposition for engineers, building owners and architects as well as occupants who are seeking more control over room comfort settings,” said Arthur Chrétien, Product Manager for the Allure UNITOUCH at Distech Controls. ''It's an honor to be awarded for a product that revolutionizes the occupant experience through a cutting-edge user interface.''

Ideal for a variety of building specifications, the Allure UNITOUCH is easy to operate. Occupants can easily set their comfort parameters from the high-resolution 3.5” capacitive touchscreen. Mobile device users can use the my PERSONIFY mobile application that mirrors the Allure UNITOUCH interface using Bluetooth® low energy communication via a wireless connection.

The device is compatible with key products from Distech Controls including connected controllers that utilize BACnet/IP communication protocols such as ECLYPSE®, and it can be customized with common graphical programming tools such as the Distech Controls EC-gfxProgram. To streamline installation time and costs, both power and communication are provided by a single Cat 5e cable, and the Allure UNITOUCH includes two RJ-45 data ports for daisy chaining to room devices.

About Distech Controls

Distech Controls connects people with intelligent building solutions through our forward-thinking technologies and services. We partner with customers to deliver innovative solutions that can provide better health, better spaces, and better efficiencies. Our passion for innovation, quality and sustainability guides our business, which serves multiple market segments through worldwide business divisions, service offices and a superior network of Authorised System Integrators and Distributors. Distech Controls Inc. is a subsidiary of Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. For more information visit www.distech-controls.com

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 13,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.





Media Contact:

Monica Sanchez

+770-860-2948

monica.sanchez@acuitybrands.com

Distech Controls is a trademark of Distech Controls Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



