Capital Senior Living Chief Executive Officer and President Kimberly S. Lody Named Texas Trailblazer by The Family Place

Recognized Among Women Who Create Positive Change Throughout Dallas

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, announced today Chief Executive Officer and President Kimberly S. Lody will be honored by Dallas-based family services agency, The Family Place, with the Texas Trailblazer Award at the non-profit’s 24th annual awards luncheon.



Since 1996, the Texas Trailblazer Award has honored those who create positive change in the community. This year, the Texas Trailblazer Award will be presented to six female CEOs of Dallas-based companies who are leading the charge in this area. In addition to Lody, recipients include: Beth Garvey of BG Staffing Inc.; Mandy Ginsberg of Match Group; Melissa Reiff of The Container Store; Lori J. Ryerkerk of Celanese; and, Jill Soltau of JCPenney. The Family Place will also honor Lavinia Masters for her efforts to pass landmark legislation that protects sexual assault victims.

The women will receive their awards at a luncheon on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Omni Dallas Hotel, where actress Laura Linney will be the keynote speaker. The luncheon is The Family Place’s largest educational event and is attended by philanthropists, business executives, members of the media and other North Texas leaders.

“I am humbled to be chosen for this prestigious honor and gratified to be in the company of several successful Dallas-based leaders who have significantly and positively impacted their organizations, industries and the Dallas community. The Family Place’s mission of empowerment and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is so vitally important to our Dallas community. Each day, the organization makes a difference in the lives of so many through its programs and efforts. Being chosen for the Texas Trailblazer Award is a distinct and heartening honor, and I deeply thank The Family Place for this recognition as well as its relentless commitment to assist those in need throughout Dallas,” Lody said.

ABOUT THE FAMILY PLACE:

The Family Place empowers victims of family violence by providing safe housing, counseling and skills that create independence while building community engagement and advocating for social change to stop family violence.

In 1978, a group of community volunteers organized The Family Place as one of the first family violence shelters in the state. Today, The Family Place is the largest family violence service provider in North Texas, with three emergency shelters providing 177 shelter beds each night, including the state’s only shelter for men and children. The non-profit served 13,016 clients with 169,672 hours of service last year alone. Over the past 41 years, it has counseled more than 216,500 clients, provided lifesaving shelter to more 25,000 women, men and children, and answered more than 615,000 calls for help. It has helped more than 19,000 batterers learn how to change their abusive behavior and reached approximately 6,500 students each year through its youth education programs. All of its programs are provided in Spanish and in English.

For more information on The Family Place call 214.559.2170 or visit familyplace.org.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 128 communities are home to nearly 12,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living affords seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com. Or, connect with the company on Facebook.

