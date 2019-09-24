Inc. Magazine Names Access to Inc. 5000 List for 11th Year in a Row

Access recognized in Inc. 5000 ranking of fastest growing private companies with 81% growth over three years

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) service provider in the world, today announced that it was named to the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. For the 11th consecutive year, Access was ranked on the list. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and mid-sized businesses.



According to the Inc. 5000 2019 list, Access is one of only two companies in Massachusetts that has been included for ten years or more.

“By making the Inc. 5000 list for 11 years in a row, we continue to prove that we can grow fast, even as we evolve as an established leader in the information management market. This is an exceptional accomplishment,” said Rob Alston, CEO of Access. “We have grown over 20 fold since our first year on the list, and it has been a fabulous journey. Only 1% of the 2019 Inc. 5000 companies have made the list for 11 years or more and we expect to remain in this elite group for years to come. Thank you to our loyal clients and our hard-working Access team, who have fueled our growth while advancing how the world manages information with the very best service.”

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue.

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada and Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, and secure destruction services. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

