Globus Medical Launches AUTOBAHN® Intramedullary Nailing Platform at 2019 OTA Annual Meeting

Advanced Clinical Solutions for Fractures of the Tibia and Femur

/EIN News/ -- AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the launch of the AUTOBAHN® Nailing System. This comprehensive platform provides advanced clinical solutions for fractures of the tibia and femur.



The AUTOBAHN® portfolio includes the Intramedullary Trochanteric Nail, Antegrade/Retrograde Femoral Nail, and Tibial Nail. These new nail offerings are part of Globus Medical’s expansion into the Trauma market over the past 24 months. “Globus’ ability to understand our customers’ needs and to innovate in this space allows us to provide instruments and solutions not previously available to today’s surgeons,” says Barclay Davis, VP of Trauma. The AUTOBAHN® Nailing System complements the available ANTHEM® Plating and ARBOR® External Fixation Systems, and expands the Globus Medical Trauma Portfolio.

The AUTOBAHN® Trochanteric Nailing System offers treatment for trochanteric and femoral neck fractures. Three different neck-shaft angles are available to accommodate varying femoral neck anatomy. Streamlined instruments featuring dedicated radiolucent aiming guides and unique fracture reduction forceps offer system efficiency and provide improved visualization of the femoral head. Radiographic markers embedded in the targeting arm allow nail anteversion alignment for optimal placement.

The AUTOBAHN® Antegrade/Retrograde Femoral Nailing System enables greater trochanter or piriformis fossa surgical entry points. With the incorporation of reconstruction (recon) holes and transverse options, this nail is designed for more fracture patterns than any other nail on the market. The A/R nailing system provides fixation for common femoral shaft fractures as well as the benefit of recon holes and reverse obliquity holes for fractures requiring more comprehensive fixation. The addition of recon and reverse obliquity holes distinguishes this system from its competition.

The AUTOBAHN® Tibial Nailing System includes instruments for the classic infrapatellar approach and the novel suprapatellar approach that is growing in clinical use. The system features novel headless locking screws designed to decrease soft tissue irritation. SureStart™ threaded fixation is incorporated into the nail to facilitate extreme nailing for stable fracture fixation. Instruments including the one-piece Suprapatellar Cannula reduce the amount of procedural steps.

To learn more about the AUTOBAHN® Nailing Platform as well as the complete line of Globus Medical Trauma products, visit booth #610 at OTA in Denver, Colorado September 26th-28th.

www.globusmedical.com/trauma

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: investors@globusmedical.com

www.globusmedical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.