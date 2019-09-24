Northern Virginia Lice Clinics partner with Lice Clinics of America to Expand in Manassas

Lice Clinics of America provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments in about an hour using FDA-cleared medical device

/EIN News/ -- MANASSAS, VA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The battle against head lice has gotten far more complicated in recent years as head lice have become immune to the active ingredients in the most popular lice products. A recent study found that “super lice” comprise 98 percent of head lice in most states.

Fortunately, super lice are not indestructible. For families in the Manassas area, Northern Virginia Lice Clinics, in partnership with Lice Clinics of America® (LCA), provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using advanced medical technology known as the AirAllé®. AirAllé is an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

Clinic owners Chris and Kristi Winkler have seen friends and family in the trenches of battling lice and empathize with their struggle. Opening a medical clinic exclusively devoted to eradicating head lice was the perfect professional segue to their desire to solve the problem, and LCA offered the revolutionary solution. Their first clinic opened in March 2017 in Woodbridge, with a second in April 2018 in Stafford, followed by Manassas in June 2019.

“People call in frantic but are quickly put at ease in our family-friendly clinics. They leave lice free and happy! We love being the hero,” said Kristi.

The AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated nearly 600,000 cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.

“We are very excited to expand our services to the Manassas community,” said the Winklers. “It’s fast, safe, and guaranteed.”

The Manassas clinic is located at 10625 Crestwood Drive, Manassas, VA 20109 and is open Monday through Saturday by appointment.

###

With 330 clinics worldwide in 35 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Chris and Kristi Winkler Northern Virginia Lice Clinics 571-298-8699 info@northernvirginialiceclinics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.