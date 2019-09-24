Global Sustained Release Injectables Markets, 2019-2026 - Comprehensive Evaluation of Technologies, Products, Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustained Release Injectables to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sustained Release Injectables to 2026 is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.



The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for sustained release products. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

Evolution in Engineering

Currently approved sustained release injectables rely on a spectrum of branded formulation technologies to modulate the drug's release profile post-injection. Typically off-patent or generic drugs, they include drug therapies for almost a dozen major therapeutic segments, including neurological conditions, metabolic diseases, oncology, pain management and reproductive health. As the incidence and prevalence of chronic illnesses increase with the aging population, the attraction and interest in sustained release injectables will increase.

What You Will Learn

What are the marketed sustained release injectable drug products, what sustained release formulation technologies are used, and who markets them?

What are the major factors driving sustained release injectable drug demand?

What sustained release injectable drug candidates are in late-stage clinical development and what is their potential impact?

How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the sustained release market segment, and what are the key alliances in the industry?

What are the essential formulation factors, delivery device selection issues, related technology factors and market development issues for sustained release injectable drug products?

In what therapeutic market segments do sustained release injectables compete? What is their market share today? What will it be in 2026? What is their expected growth rate?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for sustained release injectables?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Injectable Drug Market Dynamics

The Trend toward Self-Administration

Injectable Drug Formulation Technology

Innovation in Injectable Device Designs

Therapeutic Demand Drivers

Market Factors

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

2. Sustained Release - Branded Formulation Technologies

Biodegradable Polymers

Branded SR Formulation Technologies

Physical Process Control Methods

3. Sustained Release Injectables - Development Factors

Formulation Factors

Stability

Lyophilization

Packaging

Administration Factors

4. SR Injectables - Product Analysis & Market Sector Forecasts

Addiction

Naltrexone

Diabetes

Exenatide

Infectious Disease

Interferon

Hormone Deficiency

Estradiol

Somatropin

Testosterone

Metabolic Diseases

Acromegaly

Lanreotide

Octreotide

Neurology

Aripiprazole

Fluphenazine

Haloperidol

Paliperidone

Olanzapine

Risperidone

Oncology

Leukemia

Vincristine

Lymphoma

Cytarabine

Prostate

Goserelin

Leuprolide

Triptorelin

Pain Management

Bupivacaine

Reproductive Health

Medroxyprogesterone

5. Development-stage SR Injectables

6. Company Profiles



Alkermes

Amylin

AntriaBio

Ascendis Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo

Avadel

Biomarin

Camurus

Critical Pharmaceuticals

DURECT

Eli Lilly

Enzon

Ipsen

Janssen

NanOlogy

Novartis

Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia

OctoPlus

Pacira

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Recipharm AB

Roche

Sanofi

Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

Xbrane Biopharma

