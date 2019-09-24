Global Fiber Technologies, (OTCQB: GFTX) Inc. and Regent Apparel, Inc. March Forward With Development Agreement For Sustainable Uniforms

Collaboration will utilize new advances in textile up-cycling and reduce the apparel industry’s environmental footprint

/EIN News/ -- Somerset, NJ and San Francisco, CA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing attention to the need for sustainable solutions in broader textile market, there is a need to create a implement meaningful solutions across a range of market segments. Global Fiber Technologies and Regent Apparel are announcing a collaboration to create a solution in the uniform apparel and napery segments.



“This collaboration will utilize the strengths of each company to tailor a sustainability solution that meets the needs in the hospitality industry,” said Paul Serbiak, CEO GFTX, who went on to say, “We look forward to collaborating to build products that deliver on the vision of a more sustainable future for this important market segment.”

Family-owned Regent Apparel has almost a century of experience manufacturing uniforms for businesses throughout the country. Their uniform take-back program will divert thousands of pounds of textiles from landfills and redirect them to GFTX to utilize their innovative technology to provide truly circular solutions to its customers.

“As a manufacturer of tangible products, we believe we have a responsibility to identify sustainable end of life cycle product management tools,” said Alexis Miller Lettis, Regent’s VP & Director of Sustainability. “Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to operate more sustainably and we are very excited about GFTX’s ability to up-cycle our products.”

Chris Giordano Global’s President and Chairman said: “We are extremely enthusiastic and eager to start working with a group like Regent.

Regent has been a leader in the uniform space for over 95 years and has a reputation for producing very high-quality merchandise. They are also a very forward-thinking company dedicated to the idea of helping make the earth a better place by offering sustainable products to the corporate uniform market. Our proprietary technology and trade secrets in our EcoTek 360 division will be important to the collaboration between us as well as to the industry in the years to come.

We very much look forward to working with the Regent team to create co-branded sustainable products together.“

About Global Fiber technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. is a public traded fiber technology company founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Jersey. We are dedicated to helping the world by utilizing our portfolio of technologies to create a cleaner, greener and more efficient world for the textile industry. For more information, visit www.globalfibertechnologies.com .

About Regent Apparel, Inc.

Regent Apparel was established in San Francisco in 1921 and has been supplying durable, quality uniforms made from American made fabrics ever since. For more information visit www.regentapparel.com or contact Alexis Miller Lettis at amiller@regentapparel.com

Contact:

Paul Serbiak, CEO

e-mail: pauls@ecotek360.com

phone: 908-230-9080

Web: https://globalfibertechnologies.com

Chris Giordano, President/Co-Chairman

e-mail: chrisg@ecotek360.com

phone: 973-390-0072

SOURCE: Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.





