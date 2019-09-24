BayCare Health System to Present on Improved Pharmacy Operations Using DoseMeRx and Cerner Electronic Health Record at Cerner Health Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (Nasdaq: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced its subsidiary DoseMe and BayCare Health System will present at the Cerner Health Conference (CHC) 2019, an annual event featuring the latest innovations in health care. BayCare Health System will share their experiences using DoseMeRx within the Cerner Millennium® electronic health record (EHR), which supports improved pharmacy operations related to vancomycin dosing, an antibiotic used to treat a range of infections.

Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, will host this year’s conference October 7-9 in Kansas City, Missouri. DoseMe and BayCare Health System will join health care professionals from around the world who gather at CHC each year to stay ahead of the curve on new and existing technology.

"The impact of DoseMeRx integrated within the EHR has been eye-opening,” said Charles Cornish, CEO, DoseMe. “Drugs of a narrow therapeutic range that require ongoing drug monitoring are notoriously difficult to dose. DoseMeRx really is bringing confidence, rigor and operational efficiency to the complex world of dosing. BayCare's commitment to innovation and continually advancing their pharmacy and operations, in this case with DoseMeRx and Cerner, is a testament to their commitment to improving outcomes for their patients."

The interactive session will be led by Joseph Walton, PharmD, MS, BCPS, Pharmacy Informatics Coordinator, BayCare Health System - East Region, and Joanna Caranante, PharmD, BCPS, Residency Program Director, St. Joseph's Hospital, BayCare Health System. They will discuss how pharmacists at the hospital implemented Area Under the Curve (AUC)-based dosing guidelines for vancomycin, one of the most commonly used hospital antibiotics documented in the EHR. By using SMART on FHIR technologies to integrate clinical data, they were able to reduce pharmacy workload from 20 calculations and ordering multiple drug levels to as few as three clicks and a single drug level.

“The new draft consensus vancomycin guidelines suggest the preferred approach to monitor AUC involves the use of Bayesian dosing decision-support programs, such as DoseMeRx. For our team, it’s critical that decision support is integrated into our workflow in the EHR to ensure widespread and regular clinical usage,” said Walton, “The Cerner Health Conference is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate how we deployed DoseMeRx within the Cerner EHR and optimized vancomycin dosing for thousands of patients in just a couple of months.”

DoseMe team will demonstrate how easily DoseMeRx optimizes the dosing of vancomycin and much more in the Cerner ERH at booth 322 at the Conference.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. www.tabularasahealthcare.com .

About DoseMe

DoseMe is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company (Nasdaq:TRHC) and the first company in the world to develop precision dosing software - DoseMeRx - developed specifically for clinical practice. DoseMe's clinical decision support solutions focus on empowering healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit doseme-rx.com

About BayCare Health

BayCare offers a wide range of programs and services to meet the health care needs of individuals and communities throughout Florida. Our goal is to offer exceptional service at every level and in many forms. Whether you require emergency surgery, prenatal counseling, or outpatient imaging, you can always turn to BayCare as your single trusted source for comprehensive care. We are proud to be known throughout the Tampa Bay and Central Florida regions for our not-for-profit hospitals, in addition to more than 300 facilities offering healthcare services.

