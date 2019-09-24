Soleno Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from Previously Completed Phase II Trial of DCCR for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Data Published for First Time in Peer-Reviewed Journal

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that the results of the previously completed Phase II trial of diazoxide chloride controlled release (DCCR) for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) have been published for the first time in a peer-reviewed journal. The data are available in the current online edition of PLOS One, a peer-reviewed open access scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science. The publication is available at https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0221615 .



“We are pleased that data from our Phase II trial of DCCR in PWS has been published in a prestigious peer-reviewed journal, PLOS One,” said Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics. “Based on the results from this Phase II trial, we designed and initiated a Phase III clinical development program that includes DESTINY PWS. Importantly, enrollment remains on track for the availability of top-line data from DESTINY PWS in the first half of 2020.”

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of PWS, is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

For more information, please visit www.soleno.life .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our ability to complete enrollment of the Phase III C601 study in PWS during 2019 and receive top-line data in the first half of 2020. We may use terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Soleno’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption titled "Risk Factors." Soleno expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2578



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.