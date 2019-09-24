“Connecticut Fishing & Outdoor Show” Debuts at Mohegan Sun in Feb. 2020

Presented by North East Expos, Inc. of Successful “Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show”

/EIN News/ -- UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North East Expos, Inc. of Canton, Conn., a consumer event production firm, announces the addition of its newest show. The “Connecticut Fishing & Outdoor Show” will debut at Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Uncasville, Conn. on Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16, 2020.

“We are very excited that North East Expos has chosen Mohegan Sun and the Earth Expo Center as the host for this year’s Connecticut Fishing & Outdoor Show,” said Kevin Barosso, Director of Convention & Expo Sales of Mohegan Sun. “They have a proven track record for producing high quality consumer show experiences and we’re really looking forward to the mid-February event and to the new partnership overall.”

“Fishing will be the highlight of our newest show, but it also will emphasize a wide variety of outdoor elements, featuring ATVs, rock climbing, rafting, kayaking, hunting, zip lining, biking and much more,” explains Kristie Gonsalves, President of North East Expos, Inc. and a past president of the National Association of Consumer Show Producers. “This brand-new event will build upon the success of our annual ‘Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show’ that will continue to be held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Conn., next year from March 20 to March 22, 2020.”

“These two terrific events will be held one month apart for the pleasure of outdoor enthusiasts from across the state and beyond,” adds Gonsalves, who has produced major public events for over 20 years. “Both expansive shows will feature hundreds of booths with the latest fishing and outdoor recreational and adventure products and services, many hours of expert-led seminars, and numerous demonstrations and hands-on activities for all ages.”

Speakers, demonstrators and vendors interested in registering for either or both shows should contact Kristie Gonsalves at 860-844-8461 or Kristie@northeastexpos.com , or visit www.ctfishingoutdoorshow.com (at Mohegan Sun) or www.fishinghuntingshow.com (at Connecticut Convention Center).

North East Expos, Inc. also produces the popular “Connecticut Flower & Garden Show” at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford – the 39th annual event will take place on Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23, 2020. To register for that event, contact Kristie Gonsalves at 860-844-8461, email Kristie@northeastexpos.com , or visit www.ctflowershow.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Soll 860-688-4499, Cell 860-833-4466, Laura@sollpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.