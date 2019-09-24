Newly Published Study Demonstrates Clinical Utility of Daxor’s Blood Volume (BVA-100) Diagnostic in the Assessment of Hypertension

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces new data demonstrating the clinical utility of the BVA-100 test in hypertensive patients published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Translational Research from Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC.



The study titled “Correlation of Quantitated Intravascular Volume with Blood Pressure in Patients with Systemic Hypertension,” looked at the three main components of blood in adults with chronic stable hypertension; total blood volume (TBV), red blood cell volume (RBCV) and plasma volume (PV), to test whether there is a relationship between these blood volume parameters and systolic blood pressure (SBP). Blood volume parameters were measured with Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test; a simple, accurate and objective means to directly quantify blood volume and composition. Blood volumes were expressed as a percent deviation from the patient’s ideal volumes.

The results showed that the intravascular volume distribution as a percent deviation from ideal volume ranged from -23 to + 28% for TBV, -29 to +37% for RBCV, and -22 to +36% for PV, confirming that volume heterogeneity is common among patients with chronic stable hypertension. The results also revealed no significant correlation between SBP and any of the blood volume parameters. Marat Fudim, M.D., lead author of the study concluded that “Volume management is essential to anti-hypertensive therapy as described in current guidelines. Our findings suggest that volume assessment could provide unique insight during the workup of hypertension.”

“The link between hypertension and heart failure is significant with over 70% of heart failure patients having a known history of hypertension,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “Dozens of published peer-reviewed studies across many medical conditions have proven the BVA-100’s unique safety, accuracy, efficacy, and value. This study is further validation that intravascular blood volume status informs clinicians with critical information to help manage and treat volume derangements.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:



Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner

CORE IR

516 222 2560

brets@coreir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.