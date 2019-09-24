Harsco Signs Three Multi-Year Add-on Contracts With JSW Steel

Add-ons enhance existing service agreements at JSW’s Dolvi, India mill

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that its Environmental division (HE) has entered into three multi-year contracts with JSW Steel to provide an expanded range of services at its Dolvi operation in Maharashtra. HE currently provides slag-waste transportation and metal recovery, as well as scrap processing and under-furnace pit digging services at the Dolvi mill. These services are directly linked to active steel production and critical for plant operations.



The three new agreements are for a duration of 10-15 years, with a total value of $75M USD. Under the terms of the contracts, HE will set up, operate and maintain the following services at JSW Dolvi:

Ladle Furnace Slag Briquetting Plant. This onsite solution will provide both cost and environmental benefit to the customer, which currently imports its briquettes. The JSW/HE agreement calls for the crushing, screening and demetallizing of the mill's slag, with a portion then converted into Ladle Refining Briquettes for re-use in the steelmaking process. Service is expected to begin in Q4 2019.



Harsco Environmental’s Regional President of India, Siva Subramaniyam, pointed to the Company's significantly-expanded role at Dolvi as testament to JSW's confidence in HE's ability to deliver exceptional service. "I am proud of our team's performance at the Dolvi site, which no doubt has contributed to this extended agreement with JSW. We look forward to continuing this relationship well into the next two decades, and to further partner with JSW to meet their business and sustainability goals."

“JSW Steel recognizes protecting and nurturing the environment as one of its primary responsibilities in its area of operations,” said JSW Dolvi Works President Gajraj Singh Rathore. “Efficient utilization of natural resources and minimizing waste are some of the key responsibilities of JSW towards the environment. This agreement with Harsco is one of the key steps forward to achieving this goal. We have a long association with Harsco, which is the right organization to partner with in our pursuit to achieve our environmental excellence.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About JSW Group

JSW Group is India's largest steel exporter, shipping to more than 100 countries in five continents. Over the last 35 years, it has been at the forefront of science and cutting-edge technology in the steel industry. Driven by research and innovation, JSW has opened the gateway to self-reliance and sustainability. Starting with a single plant in 1982, it is now India's leading manufacturer of high-grade steel products.

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



