Philips announces availability of expanded SmartSleep suite of solutions in U.S. market

Consumer offerings aim to ultimately address approximately 80 percent of all sleep issues worldwide

Collaborative efforts with Walgreens, WebMD enhance consumer access to sleep information and solutions

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of its expanded SmartSleep suite of solutions in the United States. First introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2019, Philips SmartSleep solutions aim to improve the lives of millions of consumers by providing a breadth of solutions to address sleep issues ranging from difficulty falling asleep to snoring, to simply not getting enough quality sleep.

Recognized as a population health issue by clinical communities worldwide, sleep deprivation affects the health and livelihood of millions of people. In fact, a global sleep health survey conducted by Philips in 2019 revealed that 76 percent of adults experience at least one listed condition that affects their sleep, with insomnia (37 percent) and snoring (29 percent) being the most common [1]. By expanding its suite of consumer sleep solutions, Philips aims to ultimately address 80 percent of all sleep issues globally.

“Everyone sleeps, but unfortunately sleep doesn’t come easily for everyone. There are a host of issues that impact sleep – from trouble falling asleep to snoring to chronic conditions like sleep apnea,” said Mark Michels, Business Leader, Healthy Sleep Solutions at Philips. “Using our nearly 40 years of deep clinical expertise in sleep technology, we continue to enhance the solutions available for people who experience common issues that negatively impact the quality of their sleep. Our suite of solutions aims to provide consumers with access to clinically backed innovations that will help them get a better night’s sleep to achieve more productive days ahead, while also increasing awareness to the importance of sleep health. All of this comes with the hope of positively impacting the consumer and clinical sleep industries alike.”

Philips SmartSleep suite of solutions is comprised of a mix of existing and new solutions, which aim to make better sleep accessible to everyone:

SmartSleep Analyzer: The clinically validated SmartSleep Analyzer provides personalized analysis of users’ sleep based on a brief, online questionnaire and provides feedback immediately upon completion to identify sleep challenges and recommend sleep solutions personalized to the user. This unique online triage tool was developed in collaboration with sleep physicians, specialists and researchers to identify the most common sleep challenges, helping to support Philips strategy to amplify awareness around the role sleep plays in consumers’ health and wellbeing.

SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band: This wearable device is is a clinically proven, personalized solution for positional snoring [2]. Derived from clinical technology, a small, discreet positional monitor detects when the wearer begins to shift to their back and delivers adaptive vibrations that prompt them to sleep on their side – leading to quieter nights for positional snorers and their partners [2].

SmartSleep Better Sleep Program: Rooted in the principals of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), the SmartSleep Better Sleep Program combines offline and app-based components to help users fall asleep faster or sleep more soundly [3]. The program will include a sleep journal featuring guidance from Philips Global Lead for Behavior Change, Mark Aloia PhD, and one year of access to the Sleeprate mobile app. Guided by the journal and using the app, the user will complete an evaluation of their sleep habits and environment which will be used to create a customized and personalized program to help address sleep challenges.

SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband: Made available for purchase in the United States on Philips.com in the fall of 2018, the Deep Sleep Headband is the world's first and only clinically proven wearable solution for consumers to improve deep sleep quality. This wearable is uniquely designed with two small sensors that detect periods of slow wave sleep and intervene with technology to boost it in real time.

SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light (Connected Somneo HF3670): Inspired by the sun, this bedside light and alarm clock helps users to wake up more naturally, and is clinically proven to improve general wellbeing after waking up. New features such as the SleepMapper mobile app and AmbiTrak environmental sensor provide users with a suite of connected, customizable features to help them relax to sleep, wake up naturally and feel well rested.

Further building on its commitment to improve sleep health, Philips is teaming with trusted, like-minded companies to offer sleep-focused education, pre-diagnostic information and insight, and easier access to Philips sleep solutions in the marketplace. Philips and Walgreens have engaged in a joint effort to help consumers identify the root causes of their sleep issues by integrating the SmartSleep Analyzer tool into the Walgreens Find Care ™ platform, and connecting them with Philips sleep solutions available for sale on Walgreens.com. Philips has also collaborated with WebMD to reach more consumers about the importance of sleep to overall health via educational content driving to SmartSleep Analyzer and personalized sleep solutions on Philips.com.

The new SmartSleep solutions are now available for purchase on Philips.com, Walgreens.com and BestBuy.com. SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband and Snore Relief Band will begin to roll out to BestBuy stores across the United States in 2019.

To learn more about the SmartSleep suite of solutions and how Philips continues to help improve lives through improved sleep, please visit: www.Philips.com/SmartSleep-news .

[1] The Global Pursuit of Better Sleep Health. Retrieved from https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2019/20190307-in-recognition-of-world-sleep-day-philips-presents-its-annual-global-sleep-survey-results.html .

[2] This product is for position dependent back snorers where snoring ceases when sleeping on their side.

[3] Users who reported trouble falling asleep prior to the program.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

