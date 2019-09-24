2019 Investigation Report on China's Urokinase Market: Analysis Through 2013-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Urokinase Market, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2017, the sales value of Urokinase in China reached CNY 50.56 million, representing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2013 to 2017.



Topics Covered

Market size of Urokinase in China

Competitive landscape of China's Urokinase market

Prices of Urokinase in China

Favorable and unfavorable factors influencing China's Urokinase market

Prospect of China's Urokinase market

Thrombolytic therapy is using drugs to dissolve thrombi and achieve revascularization so that the brain tissue of the blocked vascular perfusion area can regain blood oxygen. As fibrin is an important component of thrombus, current thrombolytic therapy mainly uses drugs such as Streptokinase, Urokinase and Tissue Plasminogen Activator (t-PA) to dissolve fibrin.

Thrombolytic drugs include three generations. The first generation is non-specific plasminogen activators such as Streptokinase and Urokinase; the second generation is represented by t-PA such as Alteplase and Prourokinase; the third generation includes Reteplase, Tenecteplase, Nateplase, Recombinant Human Urokinase, etc.

Although Urokinase is a thrombolytic drug of the first generation, it is widely used in China. It is an enzyme protein isolated from healthy human urine or cultured from human kidney tissue.

Urokinase acts directly on the endogenous fibrinolytic system. It can catalyze the cracking of plasminogen to plasmin which dissolves thrombi by degrading fibrin clots as well as the fibrinogen, coagulation factors V and VIII in blood circulation. With a rapid onset and good effect on newly formed thrombi, Urokinase can also increase the vascular enzymatic activity of adenosine diphosphate (ADP), inhibit ADP-induced platelet aggregation and prevent thrombosis.

After intravenous infusion, the activity of plasmin in the patient will be significantly increased; after a few hours of drug withdrawal, the activity of plasmin will be restored. As a traditional thrombolytic drug that has been marketed in China for many areas, Urokinase is widely used to treat acute myocardial infarction, cerebral thrombosis, pulmonary vein thrombosis, lower extremity vein thrombosis and other forms of vascular thrombosis.

Economic development, aging population and an unhealthy diet push up the incidence of thrombotic diseases in China, which boosts the demand for Urokinase. The Urokinase by Nanjing Nanda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. took up the largest market share in China. Its market share was about 50.6% by sales value and about 38.5% by sales volume.

It is expected that the market size of Urokinase in China will continue to grow in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered



1 Relevant Concepts of Urokinase

1.1 Indications for Urokinase

1.2 Development of Urokinase in China

1.3 Patents and Government Approval on Urokinase in China

2 Sales of Urokinase in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Urokinase

2.2 Sales Volume of Urokinase

2.3 Sales of Urokinase by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017

3 Analysis of Major Urokinase Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Urokinase Manufacturers

3.2 Nanjing Nanda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3.3 Tianjin Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3.4 Livzon Pharmaceutical Factory of Livzon Group

3.5 Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3.6 Shandong PKU High-tech Huatai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4 Prices of Urokinase in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Nanjing Nanda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4.2 Tianjin Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4.3 Livzon Pharmaceutical Factory of Livzon Group

4.4 Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

4.5 Shandong PKU High-tech Huatai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

5 Prospect of China's Urokinase Market, 2019-2023

5.1 Factors Influencing China's Urokinase Market

5.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

5.1.2 Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

List of Charts

Sales of Urokinase in China, 2013-2017

Sales Value of Urokinase in Parts of China, 2013-2017

Sales Volume of Urokinase in China, 2013-2017

Sales Volume of Urokinase in Parts of China, 2013-2017

Sales Value of Urokinase Injections in China, 2013-2017

Sales Volume of Urokinase Injections in China, 2013-2017

Market Share of Top 5 Urokinase Manufacturers by Sales Value in China, 2013-2017

Market Share of Top 5 Urokinase Manufacturers by Sales Volume in China, 2013-2017

Sales Value of Urokinase by Nanjing Nanda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 2013-2017

Sales Volume of Urokinase by Nanjing Nanda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 2013-2017

Sales Value of Urokinase by Livzon Pharmaceutical Factory of Livzon Group, 2013-2017

Sales Value of Urokinase by Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 2013-2017

Sales Value of Urokinase by Shandong PKU High-tech Huatai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 2013-2017

Prices of Urokinase by Nanjing Nanda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in Parts of China, 2017-2018

Prices of Urokinase by Tianjin Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in Parts of China, 2017-2018

Prices of Urokinase by Livzon Pharmaceutical Factory of Livzon Group in Parts of China, 2017

