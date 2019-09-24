Global $691Mn+ Compound Management Market, 2027 - M&As, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Management Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services; Sample Type; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The compound management market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by factors such as, rising drug discovery activities incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) for faster drug development process. However, lack of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



The compound management products are used for sample acquisition, storage with high-throughput compound screening. A modular automated sample storage system is efficiently designed for meeting the needs of the most challenging sample and compound management applications at temperatures to -20C. The system can handle a broad range of labware types, which include vials, tubes, and plates, for accommodating current and future workflows. The advantages of system include rapid access storage that is scalable and easy to incorporate with complimentary automation for efficient sample management of growing compound libraries.



Though there are many advantages of compound management the instrument is expensive to acquire. To operate such expensive devices trained professional are required. Companies supplying these devices provide the basic training required to operate. Hence, high price as well as dearth of trained professionals for the handling of these instrument is anticipated to hinder growth of the compound management market.



Global compound management market was segmented by product & services, sample type, application and end user. The product and services were segmented into compound/sample management products which include instruments, automated compound/sample storage systems, manual compound/sample storage systems, automated liquid handling systems, software and services by sample type it was segmented in chemical compounds and biosamples. By application it is categorized in drug discovery, gene synthesis and biobanking. By end user pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organization (CRO's) and others.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Department of Biotechnology, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, Association of the Italian Pharmaceutical Industry, Bio Industry Association among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1. Compound Management Market - by Product & Services

1.3.2. Compound Management Market - by Sample Type

1.3.3. Compound Management Market - by Application

1.3.4. Compound Management Market - by End User

1.3.5. Compound Management Market - by Region

1.3.5.1. by Country



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Compound Management Market Landscape

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2. Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4. Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5. South and Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Compound Management Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Compound Management Market - Global Analysis

6.1. Compound Management Market - Global Market Overview

6.2. Compound Management Market - Global Market and Forecast to 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share



7. Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by Product & Services

7.1. Overview

7.2. Product & Services Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3. Compound/Sample Management Products Market

7.4. Services Market



8. Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by Sample Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Sample Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3. Chemical Compounds Market

8.4. Biosamples Market



9. Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by Application

9.1. Overview

9.2. Application Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.3. Biobanking Market

9.4. Drug Discovery Market

9.5. Gene Synthesis Market



10. Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - by End User

10.1. Overview

10.2. End User Market Forecasts and Analysis

10.3. Pharmaceutical Companies Market

10.4. Biopharmaceutical Companies Market

10.5. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market

10.6. Other End Users Market



11. Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11.1. North America Compound Management Market

11.2. Europe Compound Management Market

11.3. Asia Pacific Compound Management Market

11.4. Middle East & Africa Compound Management Market

11.5. South and Central America Compound Management Market



12. Industry Landscape

1.1. New Product Launches

1.2. Marketing & Promotional Activities

1.3. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.4. Mergers & Acquisitions



13. Compound Management Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1. Brooks Life Sciences

13.2. Tecan Trading AG

13.3. Hamilton Company

13.4. TTP Labtech

13.5. Frontier Scientific Services

13.6. Biosero Inc.

13.7. Evotec

13.8. Icagen Inc.

13.9. Wuxi Apptec

13.10. TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj7rjs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.