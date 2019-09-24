2019 Fabrics Manufacturing Report: Worldwide Market Insights (2014-2022) Featuring Toray Industries, Luthai Textile Co, Vardhaman Group, Arvind, Bombay Rayon Fashions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabrics Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fabrics manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fabrics manufacturing market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global fabrics manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global fabrics manufacturing market.



Non-woven fabrics are gaining traction in many countries due to the properties and the cost benefits it offers. This growth is mainly driven by the ease of customization, attractiveness, durability, weight, ventilation, disinfectant-carrying and filtration capacity and cost. Non-woven fabrics are manufactured via mechanical, thermal or chemical methods by entangling and bonding fibers, but not by weaving them. Examples of non-woven fabrics include diapers, medical dressings, household wipes, disposable protective clothing, automobile headliners and carpets.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider textile manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The fabrics manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the fabrics manufacturing market with other segments of the textile manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fabrics manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Manmade And Special Fiber Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Cotton, Non-Cotton

Companies Mentioned: Toray Industries Inc, Luthai Textile Co Ltd, Vardhaman Group, Arvind Ltd, Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, fabrics manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Fabrics Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Fabrics Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Fabrics Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Fabrics Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Manmade And Special Fiber Fabrics

10.1.2. Knitted Fabrics

10.1.3. Cotton

10.1.4. Non-Cotton



11. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Fabrics Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Fabrics Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Toray Industries Inc.

Luthai Textile Co. Ltd.

Vardhaman Group

Arvind Ltd.

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd.

