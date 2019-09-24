Correspondence Management System Market to Reach $57.4 Billion by 2027 - Key Markey Insights & Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Correspondence Management System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form; End-User; Organization Size; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global correspondence management system market accounted for US$ 18.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 57.4 Bn by 2027.
Currently, the correspondence management system market is gaining high momentum across the globe owing to the increase in adoption of digital working culture in organizations worldwide coupled with the content explosion in enterprises. This factor is creating enormous demand for correspondence management system and services is growing at a good pace and therefore, offers worthy growth opportunity to the correspondence management system market during the forecast period.
Globally, correspondence management system market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous investments in the correspondence management system by companies. The investments are made across major industry verticals such as BFSI, government, and IT & Telecommunication has fueled the growth of correspondence management system market growth.
Some of the key providers in the correspondence management system market across the globe include Xerox Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Hyland Software, Inc., and Gulf Business Machines, among others.
North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, whereas the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the correspondence management system market during the forecast period. The majority of industries in North America are already working toward implementing a correspondence management system to manage the data effectively, improve customer relations, and reduce the cost of handling complex correspondence programs.
In the Asia Pacific, the region is observing a strong growth in the market during the forecast period as the region consist of a huge population with internet access and growing awareness among businesses for an automated solution. The region has strong IT infrastructure and strong software and services offerings along with leadership positions in developing areas. Through the booming, IT industry in APAC and North America, the correspondence management systems market is expected to grow.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Correspondence Form
1.3.2 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By End-User
1.3.3 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Organization Size
1.3.4 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Application
1.3.5 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Correspondence Management System - Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Correspondence Management System Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Correspondence Management System Are Crucial for Regulatory Compliance Such as HIPAA and GDPR
5.1.2 Massive amount of digital content powering the demand of correspondence management system
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Data privacy and security issues
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Adoption by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will offer future growth opportunity
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of cloud-based correspondence management system
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Correspondence Management System Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Correspondence Management System Market Overview
6.2 Global Correspondence management system Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players
7. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By Correspondence Form
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By Correspondence Form, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Paper Documents and Letters
7.4 Emails and FAX
7.5 Web Contents
7.6 Electronic Documents
8. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Diplomatic Bag
8.4 Mailroom Automation
8.5 Engineering Document Control
8.6 Others
9. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By End-User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Public Sector
9.5 IT & Telecommunications
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Retail & E-commerce
9.8 Others
10. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By Organization Size
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By Organization Size, 2018 & 2027
10.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
10.4 Large Enterprises
11. Correspondence Management System Market - Geographical Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.3 Europe Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.4 Asia-Pacific Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.5 Middle East & Africa Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.6 South America Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 New Development
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Ademero Inc.
13.2 Adobe Inc.
13.3 Blue Project Software
13.4 Cantec Ireland
13.5 Docpoint Solutions Inc.
13.6 Fabricated Software Inc.
13.7 Gulf Business Machines
13.8 Hyland Software Inc.
13.9 Ideagen PLC
13.10 Mastercontrol Inc.
13.11 New Vision Systems LLC (NVSSoft)
13.12 Next IT and Systems LLC
13.13 Open Text Corporation
13.14 SpringCM
13.15 Xerox Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5u7z0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.