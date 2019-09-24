Correspondence Management System Market to Reach $57.4 Billion by 2027 - Key Markey Insights & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Correspondence Management System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form; End-User; Organization Size; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global correspondence management system market accounted for US$ 18.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 57.4 Bn by 2027.



Currently, the correspondence management system market is gaining high momentum across the globe owing to the increase in adoption of digital working culture in organizations worldwide coupled with the content explosion in enterprises. This factor is creating enormous demand for correspondence management system and services is growing at a good pace and therefore, offers worthy growth opportunity to the correspondence management system market during the forecast period.



Globally, correspondence management system market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous investments in the correspondence management system by companies. The investments are made across major industry verticals such as BFSI, government, and IT & Telecommunication has fueled the growth of correspondence management system market growth.



Some of the key providers in the correspondence management system market across the globe include Xerox Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Hyland Software, Inc., and Gulf Business Machines, among others.



North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, whereas the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the correspondence management system market during the forecast period. The majority of industries in North America are already working toward implementing a correspondence management system to manage the data effectively, improve customer relations, and reduce the cost of handling complex correspondence programs.



In the Asia Pacific, the region is observing a strong growth in the market during the forecast period as the region consist of a huge population with internet access and growing awareness among businesses for an automated solution. The region has strong IT infrastructure and strong software and services offerings along with leadership positions in developing areas. Through the booming, IT industry in APAC and North America, the correspondence management systems market is expected to grow.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Correspondence Form

1.3.2 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By End-User

1.3.3 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Organization Size

1.3.4 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Application

1.3.5 Global Correspondence Management System Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Correspondence Management System - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Correspondence Management System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Correspondence Management System Are Crucial for Regulatory Compliance Such as HIPAA and GDPR

5.1.2 Massive amount of digital content powering the demand of correspondence management system

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Data privacy and security issues

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will offer future growth opportunity

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of cloud-based correspondence management system

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Correspondence Management System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Correspondence Management System Market Overview

6.2 Global Correspondence management system Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By Correspondence Form

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By Correspondence Form, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Paper Documents and Letters

7.4 Emails and FAX

7.5 Web Contents

7.6 Electronic Documents



8. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Diplomatic Bag

8.4 Mailroom Automation

8.5 Engineering Document Control

8.6 Others



9. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Public Sector

9.5 IT & Telecommunications

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Retail & E-commerce

9.8 Others



10. Correspondence Management System Market Analysis - By Organization Size

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Correspondence Management System Market Breakdown, By Organization Size, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

10.4 Large Enterprises



11. Correspondence Management System Market - Geographical Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.3 Europe Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.4 Asia-Pacific Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.5 Middle East & Africa Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.6 South America Correspondence Management System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Ademero Inc.

13.2 Adobe Inc.

13.3 Blue Project Software

13.4 Cantec Ireland

13.5 Docpoint Solutions Inc.

13.6 Fabricated Software Inc.

13.7 Gulf Business Machines

13.8 Hyland Software Inc.

13.9 Ideagen PLC

13.10 Mastercontrol Inc.

13.11 New Vision Systems LLC (NVSSoft)

13.12 Next IT and Systems LLC

13.13 Open Text Corporation

13.14 SpringCM

13.15 Xerox Corporation



