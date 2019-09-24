Global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.67 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Market by Source (Milk, Casein, Whey, Soy, Egg, Rice), Types (Weight Management Drinks, Clinical Drinks, Others), Packaging Type, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

The key contributing factors for the market growth are consumer awareness due to health concerns, liking for functional beverages and rise in demand for clean labeled products. The global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market is expected to grow from USD 10.12 Billion in 2017 to USD 17.67 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

RTD protein beverages are defined as ready-to-drink beverages which have a high amount of protein content. Proteins are a vital part of the human diet for which RTD protein beverages are also consumed as dietary supplements. It also quickens up the metabolism and helps in boosting energy in the human body. These proteins are extracted from milk, whey, soy, or other ingredients which are enriched with a high amount of protein. Ready to drink (often known as RTD) packaged beverages are sold in a prepared form and can be readily be consumed. Recovery drinks are chiefly consumed by athletes to refill the water level in the body. These products are attracting the attention of lifestyle and recreational users increasingly. Due to the growing demand from the evolving lifestyle and recreational users, the protein powder market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Expanding health concerns and liking for functional beverages is a major factor driving the market. Growing retail landscape is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products. In addition, upsurge in demand for clean labeled products is also fuelling the growth of the market. High cost associated with production and government compliance and regulation for retrieval of drink products may hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing demand for women sports energy drinks and identification of new active ingredients may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market include Abbott Nutrition, Kellogg Co., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Orgain, Inc., CytoSport Inc., Organic Valley, Bolthouse Farms, Inc., Iconic Protein, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., CSC Brands, Glanbia, KILL CLIF, Oatly, and among others. To enhance their market position in the global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Oatly launched a recovery drink that is a post-milk-generation, post-workout recovery drink and is available in two variations.

Whey segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 27.80% in 2017

The source segment is classified into milk, casein, whey, soy, egg and rice. Whey segment is dominating the market in 2017. Whey protein is the best source for RTD protein beverages because it has high nutritional qualities, bland flavor, can be easily digested, and unique functionality in beverage systems.

Energy drinks segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 9.28% over the forecast period

Types segment includes weight management drinks, clinical drinks, energy drinks, juice drinks. Energy drinks segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 9.28% over the forecast period. These products are gradually attracting the attention of lifestyle and recreational users. It is due to rising demand from the evolving lifestyle and recreational users.

Bottle segment valued around USD 4.12 Billion in 2017

The packaging type segment includes bottles, cans, cartons and others. Bottle segment dominated the market in 2017. The bottles segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017 due to its on-the-go convenience.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market with USD 3.93 Billion in 2017 whereas the Europe region held the second dominant position in the market. The North America region is dominating due to upsurge in the fitness and health level. Manufactures in this region focus on providing a wide range of brands and sizes, ranging from popular brands, to private labels, to single-serve containers, and multi-packs. Europe is dominating the global RTD protein beverages market due to increasing demand for functional beverages among the consumers in this region.

About the report:

The global Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), import (Kilotons), and export (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

