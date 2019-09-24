Load Bank Resistor Market Analysis, 2019-2027 - The Quest for Renewable Energy is Constantly Peaking

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Load Bank Resistor Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Load Bank Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global load bank resistor market is estimated to account to US$ 214.48 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018-2027, to account to US$ 318.57 Mn by 2027.



The global load bank resistor market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The increasing demand for load test activities for gen-sets, and portability and reliable constructions attract the end-users are owing to the surge the load bank resistor market globally.



Due to the rising investments, several load bank manufacturers have designed and introduced hand portable load banks, which have attracted a significant number of end-users. A fair percentage of end-users prefer renting these load banks; the demand for hand-portable load banks is mounting. Several other wheeled load banks are also available in the load bank resistor market, which is also gaining prominence, thereby, catalyzing the growth of load banks.



Oil & gas is one of the prominent industries in the load bank resistor market. The oil & gas companies deploy gen-sets to ensure a continuous supply of electrical power to their offshore and onshore facilities. The increasing adoption of load banks is directly proportional to the procurement of load bank resistors from the manufacturing point of view, and this factor is a crucial driver for load bank resistor market. Thus, it impact the growth of load bank resistor market in the current scenario.



A key trend that will prominently affect the load bank resistor market in the coming years is the transforming trend of resistive load banks to resistive & reactive load banks in the forecast period. This factor is expected to boost the load bank resistor market. The resistive load banks have dominated and are continuing to dominate the load testing industry, attributing to several advantages. The significant adoption of resistive load banks is major because, these load banks test the generators at full capacity, thereby, providing the end-users with accurate and precise results.



However, various industries require resistive load banks as well as reactive load banks for different purposes. The adoption of resistive & reactive load banks are escalating in the current times, which is foreseen to soar in the coming years, thereby, is expected to create a prominent future for load bank resistor market. These factors are projected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact approaching the load bank resistor market.



Load bank resistor market by type is segmented into resistive, reactive, and resistive and reactive. The resistive load banks share significant market revenues, attributing to the demand and usage of the same across industries. The growing power generation demand has escalated the need for load banks worldwide. The increasing manufacturing of these load banks positively impacts the procurement of resistors, which is the key driving factor for load bank resistor market.



Several emerging countries across the globe are witnessing strong growth in the telecommunication sectors over the years. The telecommunication industry is a well-known end-user of reactive load banks, and the growth of the industry in developing countries is foreseen to drive the growth of the segment in the load bank resistor market globally. The rising adoption of reactive load banks is directly proportional to the growth of load bank resistors market in the coming years.



The demand for periodic testing activities of these power generators and UPSs are increasing the requirement of load banks, thereby, throttling the growth of load bank resistor market in the current scenario. These factors are expected to enhance the demand of reactive load banks in the load bank resistor market globally.



Similarly, referring to the growing number of natural calamities in countries such as Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam, among others, several load bank companies are offering their products to the respective governments as well as private organizations. This factor is leapfrogging the growth of the revenue size of load bank resistor market in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, APAC region is one the fastest growing region in the load bank resistor market across the world.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Load Bank Resistor Market - By Load Bank Type

1.3.2 Global Load Bank Resistor Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Load Bank Resistor Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Load Bank Resistor Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Load Bank Resistor Market - PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America- PEST Analysis

4.3 Load Bank Resistor Market - Ecosystem Analysis



5. Load Bank Resistor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Load Test Activities for Gen-sets

5.1.2 Portability and Reliable Constructions Attract the End-Users

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Costs

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Quest for Renewable Energy is Constantly Peaking

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Transforming Trend of Resistive Load Banks to Resistive & Reactive Load Banks

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Load Bank Resistor Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Load Bank Resistor Market Overview

6.2 Global Load Bank Resistor Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Load Bank Resistor Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027- Load Bank Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Load Bank Resistor Market Breakdown, By Load Bank Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Resistive Market

7.4 Reactive Market

7.5 Resistive & Reactive Market



8. Load Bank Resistor Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Load Bank Resistor Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Battery System Market

8.4 Generator Market

8.5 Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) Market

8.6 Turbines Market

8.7 Others Market



9. Load Bank Resistor Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Load Bank Resistor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Load Bank Resistor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific Load Bank Resistor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Middle East and Africa Load Bank Resistor Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.6 South America Load Bank Resistor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



10. Load Bank Resistor Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 New Development



11. Load Bank Resistor Market - Company Profiles

11.1 ASCO Power Technologies

11.2 Cermet Resistronics Pvt. Ltd.

11.3 Cressall Resistors Ltd.

11.4 Crestchic Limited

11.5 Danotherm Electric A/S

11.6 Mosebach Manufacturing Company

11.7 Sandvik AB

11.8 Tutco-Farnam Custom Products

11.9 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

11.10 Widap AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcevu3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.