Global PLM in Apparel Market Projected to be Worth $1.82 Billion by 2027 - Adoption of 3D Technology Will Offer Future Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global product lifecycle management in apparel market accounted for US$ 644.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,825.3 Mn by 2027.



The global retail industry is highly competitive and dynamic industry requiring retailers, manufacturers, and brands to innovate faster, provide products at competitive prices, and improve their brand equity. Increase in population growth and an upsurge in per capita spend across both emerging, and advanced economies are contributing to a remarkable change in the demand-and-supply equation. In the apparel industry, styles are short-term, so retailers, manufacturers, and brands strive to launch new product offerings every season to remain in intense competition. To remain in the competition, the apparel industry needs PLM software that is flexible, agile, user-friendly, and customizable.



Product lifecycle management software plays an important role in the automation of apparel designing and manufacturing. The automation in PLM software helps designers to lessen the time required for creating new designs and products. Automation and technological advancements are significantly transforming how products are manufactured. The new era of manufacturing is currently noticeable in the apparel industry, where machines are both processing and filling orders, which has also become an industry trend. Automation is allowing businesses to save money and gain efficiencies.



Currently, there is a shift from traditional manufacturing to digital manufacturing, which allows businesses to plan and implement the lifecycle of a product digitally. This transition has led to the development of digital manufacturing where smart machines are deployed in the apparel manufacturing factories, which carry out the entire production process without any human interference. Digital manufacturing helps to eliminate product wastage, downtime, delays, and defects. The processes of digital manufacturing, such as conception, design, planning, and execution, need wide use of PLM software such as CAD and CAM, which predicts the growth of the market. Hence, the rise in digital manufacturing in the apparel industry is expected to boost the demand for robust and reliable PLM and thus drive the growth of product lifecycle management in the apparel market during the forecast period.



The global product lifecycle management in apparel market is segmented based on type and end-user. Based on the type, the product lifecycle management in apparel market is segmented into CAD and CAM, PDM/CPDM. Based on end-user, the product lifecycle management in apparel market is bifurcated into the retailers, manufacturers, and others. Geographically, the market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The well-established market players operating in the product lifecycle management in apparel market are C-DESIGN Fashion, Computer Generated Solution, Dassault Systmes, EFI Optitex, Gerber Technology LLC, Infor Inc., Lectra S.A, PTC Inc., Simbus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Xperia.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market - By End-user

1.3.3 Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Industry 4.0 is Having Positive Impact on Market Growth

5.1.2 Rise in Automation in Apparel Industry Produces Significant Growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Small Retail Business Might Face Challenges in Integrating PLM

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of 3D technology will offer future growth opportunity

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increased Integration of IoT with PLM

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Product Lifecycle Management In Apparel Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Overview

6.2 Global product lifecycle management in apparel Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Product Life Cycle in Apparel Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 CAD & CAM

7.4 PDM/CPDM



8. Product Life Cycle In Apparel Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Breakdown, By End User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Retail

8.4 Manufacturers

8.5 Others



9. Global Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.3 Europe Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.5 Middle East & Africa Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.6 South America Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



10. Product Lifecycle Management in Apparel Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Product Development

10.4 Merger and Acquisition



11. Company Profiles

11.1 C-DESIGN Fashion

11.2 Computer Generated Solution

11.3 Dassault Systmes

11.4 EFI Optitex

11.5 Gerber Technology LLC

11.6 Infor Inc.

11.7 Lectra S.A.

11.8 PTC Inc.

11.9 Simbus Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.10 Xperia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c74ai1

