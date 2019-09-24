The Tylt Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Selena Roberts as Executive Editor and Andrew Capone as Head of Sales and Business Development

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ADVERTISING WEEK) -- The Tylt , the largest social polling, opinion, and branded content platform among Millennials and Gen Z, today announced two key additions to its leadership team, bolstering the company’s editorial and advertiser-focused efforts as they enter a period of rapid growth. Selena Roberts , has been named Executive Editor and Andrew Capone , joins as Head of Advertising Sales and Business Development. Both executives will report directly to Kyle Lelli , General Manager.



Selena Roberts has a proven track record of success crafting powerful narratives, and brings over two decades of rich experience as a business leader, journalist and film producer to her new role as Executive Editor. Roberts will be focused on expanding editorial operations as well as leading the overall editorial direction and strategy for The Tylt. She previously served as Founder and CEO of Roopster Media Group and has held senior editorial positions with New York Times and Sports Illustrated, among others.

“One of the many reasons I gravitated towards The Tylt is because they are capturing the emotion of the internet. Every vote is a story,” said Roberts. “The Tylt’s millennial and Gen Z opinion data is unmatched in the industry. Brands have tremendous opportunity to not only listen to their customers and prospective customers, but to create storytelling and engagement around their brands that cuts through the clutter of traditional marketing and social media approaches.”

Andrew Capone is a 30-year media veteran with a proven track record of success growing sales and marketing operations for major media brands. Prior to joining The Tylt, Capone served as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at cable powerhouse NCC Media, now Ampersand. Capone was also previously the Senior Vice President of Marketing at NBC Television Network and Vice President of Sales for CNBC Europe and Asia. In his new role as Head of Advertising Sales and Business Development, Capone will be responsible for expanding The Tylt’s Ad Agency relationships and driving sales opportunities with brands spanning startups, SMB’s and Fortune500.

“I am thrilled to join this vibrant company and introduce The Tylt to brands and ad agencies,” said Capone. “The Tylt is a brand marketer’s secret weapon because we help them understand Millennial and Gen Z opinion, at scale, across trending topics in culture, sports, politics and entertainment. Our team can create and amplify unique content for brands that sparks passion around brand messaging, products, services and experiences. I joined The Tylt because no one in the industry is tackling marketing strategy and content quite like The Tylt.”

“Roberts and Capone are well-respected media executives who represent the perfect blend of strategic thinking, marketing savvy and focused execution,” Kyle Lelli, General Manager at The Tylt. “They are the ideal leaders to join The Tylt as we navigate our next phase of growth.”

The Tylt is attending Advertising Week in New York City (September 23-26, 2019). To get in touch, please contact: tylt@karbocom.com

About The Tylt

The Tylt is the largest social polling, opinion, and branded content platform and the authority on Millennial and Gen Z opinion. Based in New York City and founded in 2016, The Tylt is the first product spinout from Alpha Group, a successful tech and media incubator inside Advance Local Media. Advance Local Media is one of the leading digital media and marketing companies in the United States. Advance Local is part of Advance and includes a portfolio of exceptional companies including Condé Nast, American City Business Journals, POP, and others. For more information, visit https://www.thetylt.co/

