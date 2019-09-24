PlanSource Welcomes Dave Osborne as Chief Revenue Officer 

Dynamic and accomplished software veteran selected to drive growth initiatives and revenue generation strategy

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is pleased to announce that Dave Osborne has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Dave is a seasoned technology veteran with 25 years of experience driving revenue and growth activities for leading software companies. As Chief Revenue Officer, Dave will lead the acceleration of the company’s revenue growth as it supports thousands of businesses in building a better benefits experience.



"I'm extremely excited to join the executive team at PlanSource,” said Dave Osborne. “The company is clearly a leader in the benefits technology space, as validated by its recent acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. Employee benefits are incredibly important for attracting and retaining top talent, so I am looking forward to helping companies of all sizes use PlanSource technology to manage this critical business function better."

Dave joins PlanSource from SAP where, for the past 16 years, he held various regional and global senior management functions. In his most recent position as Global Head of Channel and Ecosystem, Dave was responsible for defining and implementing SAP SuccessFactors’ global strategy for channel and implementation partners. Dave started his career at Oracle in both sales and sales management roles. He then worked at several startups running sales and business development before joining SAP in 2003.

Dave Osborne comes to PlanSource during a period of sustained high growth for the company. In the last five years, the company more than doubled its number of employees and had a compound annual growth rate 31 percent. Early in 2019, PlanSource was acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dave to the PlanSource family,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. “With his experience leading channel partner strategy and his impressive track record of building and scaling SaaS sales organizations, Dave is a perfect fit for PlanSource. I am sure he will be a major asset, and I am looking forward to working with Dave as we fuel the next stage of growth.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01b7bce6-ce30-4d4c-86a2-d8c71e206001

Press Contact Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource +1-732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Bill Fryman 843.697.8792 bill.fryman@plansource.com

Dave Osborne Dave Osborne joins PlanSource as Chief Revenue Officer.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.