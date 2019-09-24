African Gold Group Chief Operating Officer Outlines Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its community relations strategy at the Kobada project.



As part of its community relationship management strategy, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Danny Callow met with Kobada Chief Dantoume Diawara and his village elders to discuss the progress of the Kobada project and AGG’s exploration and development plan moving forward. In this meeting, where a number of key village residents attended, Mr. Callow outlined the AGG strategy on developing the Kobada project and forming and nurturing relationships within the communities in which it operates.

“We are very pleased that Mr. Callow took the time to visit our village and to understand some of the challenges we have at Kobada village,” comments Chief Diawara. “The resumption of activities at the Kobada project is very important for the development of this region, and we will continue to support AGG’s efforts to move the project to construction.”

In commenting after the meeting, Mr. Callow said, “One of the key success factors of developing a mine in any country is the relationship between the mine owners and the local community. Where the mine supports the community through safe local employment and local procurement of goods and services, and in return the village elders educate their villagers on the importance of supporting this venture, it becomes a mutually beneficial relationship. We will be taking the health and safety of anyone at our mine site extremely seriously. As we grow the local workforce as activities intensify, we will provide all training and protective clothing and equipment up to international mining standards to ensure that every one of our workers returns home safely at the end of every shift.”

As part of the start-up strategy, including geological diamond drilling and infrastructure construction, AGG’s contractors have pledged to employ, where possible, from the local community. At present, despite only a recent resumption of activities, all personnel on site have been sourced from the Kobada village. In addition, food for the camp is sourced locally when available.

AGG sees its commitment to the local community as one of the critical success factors in delivering the Kobada project and will continue to meet regularly and communicate with Kobada's Chief Diawara as the development of the mine progresses.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com .

For further information please contact:

Stan Bharti

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861 2267

Forward-Looking Statements

