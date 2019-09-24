Oyster Consulting Expands Executive Leadership Team

Industry Veterans Add Depth and Breadth to Products and Services

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services, announced today that Managing Directors Pete Bowman, Polly Cordle and David Williams have joined the executive team as the firm realigns its management structure for the next phase of growth.



Pete Bowman, Managing Director, Strategic Planning and Execution Practice, works with major platform providers and retail/bank brokerage firms on strategic initiatives including planning, clearing decisions, platform changes and providers and other new business opportunities. Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution Practice helps firms grow their business and run more effectively by providing strategic planning, selecting the right platform and aligning people to optimize performance.

Polly Cordle, Managing Director, Oyster Solutions Software Practice, uses her experience as a Chief Compliance Officer, Supervisory Principal, and in her roles in Brokerage Operations and Training to provide efficient leadership in the implementation, training and support areas for Oyster Solutions. Oyster’s state-of-the-art Governance, Risk and Compliance software platform organizes, automates and integrates compliance and operations programs.

David Williams, Managing Director, Head of Business Development, has developed trusted relationships throughout the industry as a result of his many years in executive roles overseeing business development, building out recruiting programs and working in operations and platform transitions. David has extensive knowledge in both the self-clearing and fully-disclosed business models, technology platforms and a deep understanding of the economic components of each.

The firm’s three Founders will continue to serve Oyster’s clients in the following roles: Buddy Doyle (CEO & Chairman) will lead the Governance, Risk and Compliance practice; Patrick Dennis (General Counsel) will lead the Expert Witness & Litigation Support practice; and, Rob Hall (CFO) will continue as Chairman of Oyster Consulting (Bermuda) Ltd.

“Adding to our leadership team allows us to continue to expand the depth and breadth of our products and services, meeting the growing needs of the changing financial services industry. Having these tremendous leaders focus on how we deliver the best client and employee experience is vital to Oyster’s success and how we plan to create sustainable corporate results,” said Doyle.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to the financial services industry. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with unbiased information and practical solutions to meet their challenges.

Oyster Consulting Practice Leads Oyster Adds New Practice Leads (L to R): Pete Bowman, Strategy, Planning and Execution; Polly Cordle, Oyster Solutions Software; David Williams, Head of Business Development.



