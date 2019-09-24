Seacoast Capital Invests Non-Control Growth Capital in SkinCure Oncology

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 24, 2019 – Boston, Massachusetts . Seacoast Capital (“Seacoast”), a lower middle market non-control growth capital investor, announced today a $30 million syndicated growth equity investment in SkinCure Oncology (“SkinCure”). Headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois, SkinCure provides dermatologists with a turnkey solution to provide a non-invasive alternative for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer to their patients. Seacoast’s investment was used to facilitate a shareholder dividend and capitalize the Company for future growth.

Founded in 2016, by Kerwin Brandt and Steven Scott, SkinCure partners with dermatologists to coordinate skin cancer treatment programs throughout the U.S. As part of these programs, the Company provides comprehensive management services and operational staffing, supporting dermatology practices in their utilization of image-guided superficial radiation therapy or “IG-SRT” for their patients.

Said David Romagnoli, a Vice President at Seacoast, “Kerwin, Steven, and their team have quickly penetrated a market with expansive potential, providing a surgical alternative to the millions of Americans who have non-melanoma skin cancer. Their first mover advantage has already provided for strong free cash flow characteristics that will only continue to improve. We look forward to working with SkinCure as they continue to expand throughout the United States.” Added Thomas Gorman, a Partner at Seacoast Capital, “SkinCure is an amazing growth story, offering relief to millions of patients suffering from the most common form of cancer in the United States. Coupled with the Company’s experienced management team, strong unit economics, and strong revenue visibility, the Company squarely fits our investment criteria.”

Kerwin Brandt, CEO of SkinCure, stated “Seacoast Capital’s investment in SkinCure seemed a natural partnership. Given their long-tenured experience in healthcare services, the Seacoast team was quickly able to evaluate our business model and recognize us for the opportunities in front of us. We look forward to a long partnership with Tom, David, and the rest of the Seacoast family.”

About SkinCure Oncology



SkinCure Oncology is the world-wide leader in providing a turnkey model for the delivery of Image-guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IG-SRT), the most recent advanced/disruptive technology, for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers. SkinCure Oncology has partnered with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center level radiation therapy skin cancer treatment to physician offices. Through its physician partnerships, SkinCure Oncology has facilitated the treatment of more image guided superficial radiation therapy patients than any other group in the world.

About Seacoast Capital

Founded in 1994, with offices in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA, Seacoast Capital invests non-controlling growth capital in partnership with management in lower middle market private companies. Seacoast is industry agnostic and typically invests $5 million to $25 million of capital in companies with $10 million or more in revenue and $2 million or more of EBITDA. Capital is used to support growth, refinancings, acquisitions, family ownership and wealth transfers, shareholder liquidity events, and partnership or management buyouts. Geographically, Seacoast invests anywhere in the United States. Since its inception, Seacoast has managed over $600 million of capital, which the firm has invested in 75 non-controlling transactions. Now managing its fourth fund, Seacoast Capital Partners IV, L.P., the firm continues to actively seek new investment opportunities. Learn more by visiting www.seacoastcapital.com.



To discuss an investment opportunity with Seacoast Capital, please contact Phil Curatilo (pcuratilo@seacoastcapital.com or 978-750-1319) in the Eastern Region or Tom Ley (tley@seacoastcapital.com or 415-704-8807) in the Western region.

Philip Curatilo Seacoast Capital 978-750-1319 pcuratilo@seacoastcapital.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.