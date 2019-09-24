Curo Compensation Brings Pay Equity Insights to HR Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Ruth Thomas, co-founder and principal at Curo Compensation (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology

WHAT: Will present on “New Technologies to Manage Workforce Diversity” during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10:10 a.m. PT

The Venetian

3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

With diversity, inclusion and equity top of mind for many organizations, HR needs the tools and technologies to enact meaningful change and support new ways of doing business. During the HR Technology Conference, Ruth Thomas, co-founder and principal at Curo, will join a panel discussion on “New Technologies to Manage Workforce Diversity,” as part of the event’s Women in HR Technology Summit . With more than 25 years of global HR and reward management experience, Thomas will offer insights into pay equity solutions and strategies that ensure legislative compliance while building out cultures of transparency and trust.

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market-leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle efficiently and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 300,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 150 countries.

