Summit Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Ridinilazole at ID Week 2019

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 24 September 2019 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) and collaborators will present new data analyses from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ridinilazole in patients with C. difficile infection (‘CDI’) at ID Week 2019, taking place 2-6 October 2019 in Washington, DC. These data further strengthen the connection of ridinilazole’s microbiome preservation to its superior clinical outcomes over the standard of care, vancomycin, in a Phase 2 clinical trial as well as provide insight into the beneficial effect of ridinilazole treatment on the physical and mental effects of CDI in the trial. Details of the poster presentations are below.

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2019
Time: 12:15-1:30pm EDT
Title: Quality of Life Changes in Patients with Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI): A Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of Ridinilazole (RDZ) Compared to Vancomycin (VAN)
Session: 068. Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs
Authors: S. Paul, R. Vickers and K. Garey

Date: Saturday, 5 October 2019
Time: 12:15-1:30pm EDT
Title: Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic Treatment of Clostridium difficile Infection Improves Preservation of Intestinal Metabolic Profile
Session: 267. Microbiome, Antibiotics and Pathogenesis
Authors: S. Park, K. Yanagi, A. Kane, D. Snydman, R. Vickers, C. Thorpe and K. Lee

Date: Saturday, 5 October 2019
Time: 12:15-1:30pm EDT
Title: Effect of Broad vs. Narrow Spectrum Clostridioides difficile Treatment on Human Stool Bile Acid Composition Over Time
Session: 267. Microbiome, Antibiotics and Pathogenesis
Authors: C. Thorpe, X. Qian, K. Yanagi, A. Kane, N. Alden, D. Snydman and K. Lee

Copies of the presentations will be available at the start of the poster sessions in the Publications section of Summit’s website, www.summitplc.com.

About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

Contacts

Summit    
Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951
Michelle Avery (US office)   +1 617 225 4455
     
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson    
     
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer, Corporate Finance
Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking 		   
     
Bryan Garnier & Co Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7332 2500
Phil Walker / Dominic Wilson

  		   
MSL Group (US) Tel: +1 781 684 6652
Erin Anthoine   summit@mslgroup.com
     
Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / Sukaina Virji   summit@consilium-comms.com
Lindsey Neville    

