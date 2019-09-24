/EIN News/ -- Summit Therapeutics plc

Summit Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Ridinilazole at ID Week 2019

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 24 September 2019 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) and collaborators will present new data analyses from the Phase 2 clinical trial of ridinilazole in patients with C. difficile infection (‘CDI’) at ID Week 2019, taking place 2-6 October 2019 in Washington, DC. These data further strengthen the connection of ridinilazole’s microbiome preservation to its superior clinical outcomes over the standard of care, vancomycin, in a Phase 2 clinical trial as well as provide insight into the beneficial effect of ridinilazole treatment on the physical and mental effects of CDI in the trial. Details of the poster presentations are below.

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2019

Time: 12:15-1:30pm EDT

Title: Quality of Life Changes in Patients with Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI): A Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of Ridinilazole (RDZ) Compared to Vancomycin (VAN)

Session: 068. Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

Authors: S. Paul, R. Vickers and K. Garey

Date: Saturday, 5 October 2019

Time: 12:15-1:30pm EDT

Title: Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic Treatment of Clostridium difficile Infection Improves Preservation of Intestinal Metabolic Profile

Session: 267. Microbiome, Antibiotics and Pathogenesis

Authors: S. Park, K. Yanagi, A. Kane, D. Snydman, R. Vickers, C. Thorpe and K. Lee

Date: Saturday, 5 October 2019

Time: 12:15-1:30pm EDT

Title: Effect of Broad vs. Narrow Spectrum Clostridioides difficile Treatment on Human Stool Bile Acid Composition Over Time

Session: 267. Microbiome, Antibiotics and Pathogenesis

Authors: C. Thorpe, X. Qian, K. Yanagi, A. Kane, N. Alden, D. Snydman and K. Lee

Copies of the presentations will be available at the start of the poster sessions in the Publications section of Summit’s website, www.summitplc.com .

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

