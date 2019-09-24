Global Mouth Guard Market Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2019

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Mouth Guard Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The mouth guards, often termed as mouth protectors, have emerged as one of the essential sports accessories. Not only have they witnessed an increased growth in recent years, but also gained the reputation of essential equipment with multiple benefits. They’ve become an object of priority for participants of different sport types, including all contact sports. These masks specially made of thermoplastic, are efficient at preventing injury from the contact with the sports equipment. In a way, they help in cushioning the direct or indirect blow to the players face. This way, the risk is minimized because very often, without a mouth guard, a lot of players have reported broken teeth, injured lips, fractured jaws, and the damaged tongue.

These masks mainly cover the teeth, which makes them great equipment for protecting the soft tissues of lips, cheeks, and the tongue. In a way, they assure that the protector takes the blunt trauma instead of teeth which stick out more. When it comes to saving the mouth and teeth, these mouth guards come to be an essential athletic gear, which should be an important part of every athlete’s sports kit. While playing contact sports, there are high chances of collisions. There are high risks of dental injury in many contactless sports too. For example, gymnastics, skating, and race. Hence, this equipment comes of great use in both the contact and contactless sports.

Market Segmentation of Mouth Guard Market

Mouth Guard market can be segmented by their type as well. They can be divided into two broad categories, one of which is the Stand-up mouth guard, and another one is the Double Mouth Guard. If we sort this equipment based on their application, they can either be called as the Contact Sport or the Non-contact Motion guard. Since a player can injure their mouth even while playing a contact-less sport, the mouthguard comes of great value.

Mouth Guard’s Geographical Market Segmentation

As of the geographical market segmentation, mouth guard is manufactured and sold in different parts of the world, including, North America, Canada, United States, China, Mexico, France,, South Korea Europe, Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, Asia-Pacific, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Central & South America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, and South Africa.

Top key Players

The following manufacturers have captured mouth guard’s global market in terms of sales, revenue, and market share value of the product: Sisu Guard, Shock Doctor, Decathlon, OPRO Venum, Predator, MaxxMMA, Flight Dental Systems, Brain-Pad, ATI, Nike, Mueller, Battle, Sports Science, Mogo Sport. Majority of these companies are North American, Chinese, Indian, and Korean. They have a wide distribution and supply channels in different continents of the world, and global presence makes them stand ahead of their competitors.

Latest News

Recently, one of the Korean companies announced the manufacturing of a special mouth guard that is specifically designed for contactless sports with a high risk of mouth injury. The company, named, Mogo Sport introduced this mark for mountain biking.

