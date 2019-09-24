Background Screening Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 24, 2019

Background screening, also known as background check or pre-employment screening, is an important procedure done by companies before hiring individuals to work for them. In this process, a candidate’s background is checked for his education, past employment, criminal records, credit history, drug screening, and behavior assessments. Each check is a different one and will reveal different information. Therefore, a candidate should ask the organization about the information they are looking for and provide the same to the company. A thorough background check is very important for high-security jobs in financial institutions, airports, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. These checks are either administered by government agencies or private companies. Background checks are also important for the safety and security of an organization and its employees.

According to report analysts, background screening market will register a good growth over the forecast period. Employers and organizations are becoming more particular about screening candidates before hiring them as bad hires will have a negative impact on the business. These checks also help judge a candidate’s character, past mistakes, health issues, and more. Based on the background check results, the organization decides whether the candidate is suitable for the job or not. Criminal checks are most important and are specially done to ensure the workplace is safe for all employees and to prevent any problems in the future. Pre-employment screening is also done to confirm the information included in a curriculum vitae. The check helps employers differentiate potential employees and pick the best-suited applicants for different positions. The background screening services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2023.

Key Players

The report has included a profiling of various prominent players in the market and different trends in the manufacturing landscape. It also identifies some of the new market entrants that are shaping the background screening market landscape.

Sterling Infosystems

First Aduvatage

HireRight

Kroll

Employment Screening Resources (ESR)

Accurate Background

Employment Background Investigations (EBI)

Neeyamo

Mintz Global Screening

International Screening Solutions (ISS)

Huaxia Credit

MultiLatin

CSS

FACT CHINA CONSULTING

INTEGRITY INDONESIA

Netrika Consulting India

Segmentation:

The global market for background screening is divided by types and applications.

Based on types, the market is segmented into cloud-based type and on-premise type. The cloud-based online background check is a remarkable technique to avert danger. It can be used to examine the background of just any individual and prevent complications later.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into commercial, private, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The key regions taken into consideration for analyzing the global market for background screening include America (The United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Korea), and the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, and GCC countries).

North America dominates the global market for pre-employment screening. With an increasing number of immigrants applying for employment in this region, the market for employment screening services is highly developed here. Also, the presence of technologically advanced infrastructure for employment and the enforcement of FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) have increased background screening market in this region. Report analysts believe that the Asia-Pacific region will also grow at a good pace during the forecast period because of strong economic growth rate and rapid urbanization.

Industry News:

Intellicorp Records, Inc. has collaborated with an American software company called iCIMS to simplify the background screening process of candidates.

