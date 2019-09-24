Dairy Free Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Owing to increasing veganism and high prevalence of lactose intolerance among individuals across the globe, people have started to opt for dairy free diets. This trend of consuming dairy-free products is increasing among millennial owing to ethical issues related with treatment of animals, increasing allergies to dairy products, lactose intolerance etc. Dairy-free products are increasingly penetrating the market, as individuals are getting inclined towards it either because of lifestyle choice or health issues such as lactose intolerance. Dairy-free products are assumed to be a rich source of fibres which helps in improving gut health of an individuals. Dairy-free diets simply refers to the balanced diet except for dairy products which are replaced with calcium fortified plant-based alternatives such as coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk, etc.

Dairy-free products market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for dairy alternatives among the population across the globe.

Market Segment:

The Global Dairy Free Product Market is broadly classified by Product Type, Application and Top Players / Brands. By product, the market is broadly classified into Organic Dairy Free, Conventional Dairy-Free Products.

By application, the market is segmented into Household and Commercial.

By formulation, the market is split into sweetened and unsweetened.

To determine the market segment, the report covers 12 key players (along with key players’ basic information, sales volume, revenue, price and gross margin (%)) – to name a few:

Danone

Nestle

Hain Celestial Group

WhiteWave Foods

By Sales Channel, the market is split into mainstream, specialty and online stores.

Additionally, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, trends and their impact on present and future development, challenges and risks faced by key players and the market as a whole.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Asia Pacific (China

Japan, South Korea, India) and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth at over 10% from 2019 to 2025. Economic development, improved standard of living, increased consumer spending on foods, will provide an impetus to dairy alternatives market size. Rapid growth in the population, liberalization of FDI in the food industry, increase in consumer awareness about health & fitness, and rapid rise in purchasing power are the key factors driving the product demand. North America accounted for over 25% of the global dairy alternatives market in 2018.

