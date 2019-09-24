QINETIQ announced to sponsor and exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

SMi reports: QINETIQ announced to sponsor & exhibit at the 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability taking place in London this November

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 7 weeks to go until Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019 commences on 12th-14th November in London, SMi is delighted to announce QINETIQ as a new brand sponsor. QINETIQ will be exhibiting amongst an array of industry leaders at the three-day event, including: ABBS, C.E.S. Advanced Composites, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics European Land Systems, KME, Leonardo, NP Aerospace, Pearson Engineering, QINETIQ, RADA, Rheinmetall Protection systems GMBH and TriCIS. With over 70 years of experience, QINETIQ aims to provide technological and scientific solutions to provide support on different industries such as Land & Critical Infrastructure, Air, Maritime, C4ISR, Cyber & Digital Resilience, Space, Weapons and much more.As the only event of its kind, this year’s conference will provide updates regarding the following platforms: Challenger II, AJAX, Stryker, T-72 Romanian MBT, Merkava, Eitan, Boxer, CV90 and the Piranha 8X8. Additionally, the event will provide insight into the latest technologies enhancing Armour, Situational Awareness, Concealment, Signature Management, IED Protection Systems, CBRN, Mine Resistance, Armour material technologies, Stealth, Active Protection Systems and many more.The three-day event will also include a pre-conference Active Protection Systems focus day which will take place on the 12th November 2019. The focus day will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing vehicle fleets.Leading technical experts and militaries from the most forward-thinking nations will cover the latest hard/soft kill systems, sensors, data processing, munitions and countermeasures, architecture service strategies and capability concerns, technology demonstrations, systems testing and trialling and more.With 9+ hours of networking at the three-day event, 35+ military and industry expert speakers, and 200+ leading military & industry organisations expected to attend from around the world. The 2019 conference will be a great opportunity to build strategic partnerships and secure future collaborations.For those who are interested in attending, there’s an early bird discount of £100 on bookings made by 30th September 2019. Register at www.favsurvivability.com/EINPR6 Snapshot of the latest registrations:Military & Research - Australian Army | British Army | Czech Military Research Institute | Czech MoD | DSTL - UK MoD | FFI - Norwegian Defence Research Establishment | FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency | Ground Vehicle System Center - US Army | Israeli Defence Forces | JPEO CBD - US Army | PEO Ground Combat Systems -US Army | Romanian Ministry of Defence | UK Armed Forces | UK MoD | Swedish Land Warfare Centre | Turkish SSB - Undersecretariat for Defence Industry | Vetronics Research Centre & more!Industry - Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems | AeroGlow International | C.E.S. Advanced Composites | Collins Aerospace | General Dynamics European Land Systems | General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ltd | Instro Precision Ltd | KCD Resources Ltd | KME | Leonardo | Lockheed Martin UK | NP Aerospace | Parker Hannifin Ltd. | Pearson Engineering | Plasan Sasa Ltd| Rafael | RADA | Rheinmetall Protection Systems Gmbh | ST Engineering Land Systems | Thales UK | TriCIS Ltd & more!For the full event details and speaker line up, download the brochure at www.favsurvivability.com/EINPR6 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference12th- 14th November 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsors: ABBS, C.E.S. Advanced Composites, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics European Land Systems, KME, NP Aerospace, Pearson Engineering, QINETIQ, RADA, Rheinmetall Protection systems GMBH and TriCIS.For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or by email: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



