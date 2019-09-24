The Free Backup Edition from Vembu gets an enhancement - Major Update

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vembu, one of the leaders in the Backup and Disaster Recovery industry, recently announced a new update to its flagship product, Vembu BDR Suite. This update addresses the issues expressed by the customers in the previous release and also includes some enhancements to improve the overall user experience.

One of the major updates in this release is the extension of Vembu BDR Suite - Free Edition that allows businesses to backup up to 10 VMs for free with a set of critical features that is a part of the paid edition. Businesses can still backup unlimited VMs, Physical windows servers, Windows & Mac workstations.

The features available for VM backup in the free edition include Agentless VM backup, Near Continuous Data Protection (15 mins RPO), CBT based incremental backup, Application-aware backups, Quick VM Recovery (RTO<15 mins), Granularly recover Files & Application items, etc.

Another recent update from Vembu Technologies is the extension of the Vembu BDR Essentials package. Vembu BDR Essentials is designed especially for Small and Medium businesses. Now businesses can protect their virtual environment having up to 10 CPU sockets/100 VMs with the Essentials package.

It is available in both host and VM level and at the same time, users can also opt for either the Standard or Enterprise edition based on their requirements. Both editions offer a defined set of features that meets the backup requirements of a virtualized environment.

Vembu is a leading provider of a portfolio of software products and cloud services to small and medium and enterprise businesses for more than a decade. Vembu’s vision is to make software and cloud services very affordable for hundreds of thousands of small and medium businesses worldwide.

Vembu’s flagship offering, BDR Suite of products, is meant for on-premise, offsite, cloud backup and disaster recovery across diverse IT environments including physical, virtual, and cloud workloads.

