Pre-employment Testing Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Pre-employment Testing Software tools provide HR departments and hiring managers the ability to evaluate job candidates quickly using computer-based applications. With these tools, the hiring managers can check the suitability of the candidate, based on skills, experience, aptitude and temperament, prior to shortlisting them for interviews.

In 2018, the global Pre-employment Testing Software market size was 95 million US$ and it is expected to reach 191 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pre-employment Testing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pre-employment Testing Software development in United States, Europe, and China.

Market Segmentation

The Global Pre-employment Testing Software market is segmented by Key Players, Product Types, Applications, and Regions.

The key players dominating the market are Criteria Corp, Berke, PAIRIN, Wonderlic, INTELIFI, GoodHire, eSkill, The Hire Talent, Plum, HR Avatar, Stang Decision Systems and Prevue HR Systems. The report provides details about each of these company’s profiles, market share, regions served, manufacturing sites, product range and features, price models, and product applications.

Cloud-based and On-premises are the product types available in the market.

Pre-employment Testing Software has its applications in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as Large Enterprises. The report also enumerates details regarding the market share held by each application and the projected value of every segment by the end of the forecast duration.

Geographically, the market is spread across United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India,

and Central & South America.

Regional Analysis

The geographical reach of the Pre-employment Testing Software market has been meticulously segmented into the following regions and sub-regions/countries:

North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Australia)

The report includes details regarding the market share accounted for by each region along with the growth prospects for the Pre-employment Testing Software market in every specified region. The growth rate for each geography is estimated to attain during the forecast years has also been stated in the research report.

With advancement in technology and rising population of skilled workforce, the market for these tools is expected to grow further, especially, in countries with higher growth rates like India.

Some pre-employment testing software includes industry-specific or position-based skills testing for roles such as sales managers, accountants, or technical writers making it more tempting for firms to adopt them.

They might also provide general tests that businesses can adapt based on their industry, position, and company culture. They also offer soft skills assessments for skills such as organization, communication, problem solving, and motivation.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long-term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements and financial stability to invest in the best industrial practices.



