Global Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Market is Expected to Reach USD 95.07 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Market by Type (Extracorporeal CO2 Machines, Disposables), Access Type, Application, End user, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like pneumonia and asthma and rise in habit of smoking which leads to an increased level of CO2 in the bloodstream are driving the growth of the market in the assessment period. The global extracorporeal CO2 removal market is expected to grow from USD 52.41 Million in 2017 to USD 95.07 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Extracorporeal carbon dioxide removes elevated levels of carbon dioxide due to respiratory failure. It involves the insertion of a tube similar to a dialysis catheter into a large vein. Blood is pumped through a machine and the carbon dioxide is filtered out. There is an increase in adoption of these devices over mechanical ventilation due to ventilator-induced lung injury. Patients with hypercapnic respiratory failure require these minimal invasive devices. Increasing pollution in the environment causing respiratory issues, rising number of smokers and large elderly patients are propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the use of the extracorporeal CO2 removal for the patients dealing with exacerbated hypercapnic respiratory failure has also increased the demand.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques and technological advancements for more routine ECCO2R applications, such as durable biocompatible membranes are driving the growth of the market. Also, growing cases of respiratory failures and elderly population are favouring the growth of the market. Ethical issues may restrict the growth of the market. However, increasing demand from emerging economies is opening new avenues for the extracorporeal CO2 removal market.

Key players operating in the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market include Alung Technologies, Inc., ESTOR S.P.A, Xenios AG, Medtronic Plc., Medica S.P.A., Getinge Group, Aferetica s.r.l., Hemovent GmbH, CardiacAssist, Inc and others. To enhance their market position in the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in 2019, Xenios partnered with Fresenius Medical Care to take the next step to multi-organ support. Both the companies implemented their technological collaboration by connecting the Xenios console via the iLA active iLA kit IPS to the MultiFiltratePro from FME. During dialysis, a CO2 removal for lung support can be carried out simultaneously, combining renal and lung therapies.

For instance, in 2017, Gambro and Novalung join forces to address unmet medical need of CO2 removal in the intensive care unit (ICU). This partnership was aimed to integrate Novalung’s unique membrane gas exchange technology into the Prismaflex platform, adding CO2 removal to its therapeutic offering. Also, the use of simple and reliable CO2 removal integrated in a well-established blood purification platform is an unmet medical need in the ICU.

Xenios AG offers Novalung, which is a core technology platform including blood extracorporeal CO2 machines, artificial lungs, temperature control, vascular access devices and biocompatible surface.



The disposables segment dominated the type segment and held the largest market share of 59.27% in 2017

The type segment is divided into extracorporeal CO2 machines and disposables. The disposables dominated the type segment and held the largest market share of 59.27% in 2017. Disposables are gas exchange devices. The low price of disposables is likely to contribute to the growth of the disposables segment during the forecast period. The use of extracorporeal CO2 machines for the reduction in a protective ventilation setting is driving the segment growth of the extracorporeal CO2 machines. These machines reduces the ventilator support and maintains oxygenation by simple dispersal across the patient's alveoli.

The COPD segment accounted for a major market and was valued around USD 20.81 million in 2017

Application segment is classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), bridge-to-transplant, and others. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment accounted for a major market and was valued around USD 20.81 million in 2017. Rise in incidence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and ARDS are driving the growth of the segment. The use of the extracorporeal CO2 removal machines in treating acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has increased and is expected to increase the market share of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) segment over the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is dominating and was valued around USD 30.68 million in 2017

End-user segment includes hospitals, surgical centers and others. The hospitals segment is dominating and was valued around USD 30.68 million in 2017. Increase in number of multinational hospitals with advanced laboratory infrastructure is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market and was valued around USD 23.92 million in 2017 where as the Asia pacific is expected to attain the highest growth in the forecast period. North America region is expected to dominate the market due to availability of ECCO2R devices and high demand for innovative medical technologies. Increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and demand for safe minimally invasive ventilation devices are driving the growth in the region. Asia pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period due to presence of a large patient base especially in China and India undergoing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

About the report:

The global extracorporeal CO2 removal market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

